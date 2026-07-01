HomeMarkets overviewSharesVALVOLINE INC

Trade VALVOLINE INC - VVV CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-07-01T19:45:26+00:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.14
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021651 %
(-$1.08)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.02165%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000571 %
(-$0.03)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.00057%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close39.48
Open38.1
1-Year Change-0.52%
Day's Range37.95 - 39.54

Trade VALVOLINE INC - VVV

VALVOLINE INC

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Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
21:39 (UTC), 30 June 2026
Valvoline - Enters Amendment No. 1 To Credit Agreement On June 30, 2026 - SEC Filing
Public TechnologiesEurope
21:06 (UTC), 30 June 2026
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08:05 (UTC), 26 June 2026
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User feedback and ratings

Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
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2025-06-27
G** G******

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2025-06-24
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2025-06-22
J*** A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
D******

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
d*********

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2025-06-16
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I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.6
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

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1. Create your account (subject to eligibility)2. Deposit on your terms3. Trade when you’re ready