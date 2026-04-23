Trade Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. - 5713 CFD

About Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development of resources and the manufacture and sale of non-ferrous metal products, semiconductor and functional materials. The Company has three business segments. The Resource segment is engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of non-ferrous metal resources, as well as the geological survey and civil engineering businesses. The Smelting and Refining segment is engaged in the smelting and sale of copper, nickel, zinc and precious metals, as well as the manufacture and sale of stretched copper products and special steel castings. The Material segment is engaged in the manufacture, processing and sale of semiconductor materials and functional materials, as well as the manufacture and sale of chemical catalysts and other products. The Company is also engaged in the real estate business, the engineering business, as well as the design and manufacture of equipment.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. revenues increased 41% to Y922.47B. Net income increased from Y45.4B to Y170.08B. Revenues reflect Metallurgy segment increase of 41% to Y654.34B, Materials segment increase of 37% to Y185.24B. Net income benefited from NOP Equity Gain increase from Y341M (expense) to Y40.97B (income), Total Financial Expense decrease of 73% to Y2.99B (expense).

Equity composition

FY'94-'02 WAS, & FY'04-'07 1&3Q WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'08 Q1&Q3 BWAS & DWAS estimated and BWAS used as O/S. FY'10 2Q DWAS estimated. FY'10 DWAS was estimated. FY'11 2Q & FY'12 Q1,Q2 DWAS were estimated.