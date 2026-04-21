HomeMarketsSharesShionogi & Co., Ltd.

Trade Shionogi & Co., Ltd. - 4507 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-21 06:05:18
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread6.8
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013049 %
(-¥1)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009173 %
(-¥1)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.00917%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close3198.8
Open3163.9
1-Year Change-53.65%
Day's Range3114.8 - 3163.9

Trade Shionogi & Co., Ltd. - 4507 CFD

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company primarily focuses on metabolic syndrome, pain, infectious diseases, cholesterol medication, anti-hypertension drugs, depression treatment, prescription drugs, OTC drugs, and diagnostics. Its primary products include Cymbalta, a serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitor used for the treatment of depression, anxiety, diabetic neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia pain, chronic lower back pain, and osteoarthritis pain; Intuniv, a selective a2 adrenergic receptor agonist to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; Xofluza, an anti-influenza agent; and Symproic, a cancer pain analgesic tablet. It has a research collaborative agreement with National University Corporation Kyoto University to focus on drug discovery and medical research for the treatment of psychiatric disorders; strategic collaboration with Sage Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize SAGE-217 for MDD and other indications; license and research collaboration for the treatment of mycobacterial diseases with Hsiri Therapeutics Inc.; a strategic collaboration with Tetra Discovery Partners LLC for the clinical development and commercialization of BPN14770, a selective phosphodiesterase-4D allosteric inhibitor; a collaborative research agreement with PeptiDream Inc. for the discovery and development of a series of blood brain barrier penetrating peptide drug-conjugate; and strategic alliance with Tetra Therapeutics to develop and commercialize BPN14770 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Fragile X syndrome, and other indications. The company was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

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