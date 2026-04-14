Trade Royal Bank of Canada (CAD) - RYca CFD
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, and the United States. The Company's business segments include Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Company, through its segments, serves various lines of businesses, which include personal financial services, business financial services, cards and payment solutions, and United States banking, Canadian wealth management, United States and international wealth management, global asset management, Canadian insurance, international insurance, corporate and investment banking, global markets and other.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 January 2022, Royal Bank of Canada interest income increased 2% to C$7.38B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 5% to C$5.09B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 7% to C$4.04B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Personal & Commercial Banking segment increase of 3% to C$3.1B, Investor & Treasury Services segment increase of 75% to C$163M.
Equity composition
03/06, 2-for-1 stock split.