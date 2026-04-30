HomeMarketsSharesRicoh Company, Ltd.

Trade Ricoh Company, Ltd. - 7752 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-30 06:05:38
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread2.86
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013049 %
(-¥1)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009173 %
(-¥0)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.00917%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close1311.38
Open1311.38
1-Year Change23.79%
Day's Range1308.09 - 1322.37

Trade Ricoh Company, Ltd. - 7752 CFD

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs. In addition, it produces and markets thermal paper and media for food labels, clothing tags, tickets, and handy terminal paper; manufactures and sells watches; and provides magnetoencephaiograph used in brain activity measurement. Further, the company provides managed print, application/ business process, communication, intelligent workplace, and IT services; and solar power facility operations and maintenance services, as well as electricity sales services. It serves manufacturing, retail, healthcare, real estate, travel and tourism, and engineering and construction sectors. The company was formerly known as Riken Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Ricoh Company, Ltd. in 1963. Ricoh Company, Ltd. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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