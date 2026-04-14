Trade Mediobanca Banca Di Credito SPA - MB CFD
About Mediobanca Banca Di Credito Fnnzr SpA
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA is an Italy-based bank. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company's activities are divided into three main segments: Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), Consumer Banking and Wealth Management. The Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) segment is focused on services to medium-sized and large companies, with a full product offering, which ranges from lending to advisory, capital markets, leasing, credit management and factoring. The Consumer Banking segment includes personal loans, credit cards and salary-backed finance. The Wealth Management segment offers savings, investment and asset management products, mortgage services and fund management activities. It operates through Banca Esperia SpA, Cairn Capital Group Ltd and Compass Banca SpA, among others.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the six months ended 31 December 2021, Mediobanca Banca Di Credito Fnnzr SpA interest income decreased 2% to EUR914.7M. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 9% to EUR648.3M. Net income increased 28% to EUR525.8M. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Consumer segment increase of 20% to EUR366.3M, Wealth Management segment increase of 10% to EUR138.2M, Adjustments segment increase of 7% to EUR13.4M.
Equity composition
09/2009, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 20 shares held.