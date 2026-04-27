HomeMarketsSharesKomatsu Ltd.

Trade Komatsu Ltd. - 6301 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-27 06:05:28
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread15.08
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013052 %
(-¥1)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00917 %
(-¥0)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.00917%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close6917.87
Open6782.6
1-Year Change68%
Day's Range6782.6 - 7033.25

Trade Komatsu Ltd. - 6301 CFD

About Komatsu Ltd

KOMATSU LTD. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the research, development, sale, sales finance of products such as construction machinery. The Company operates in three business segments. Construction Machinery & Vehicle segment provides drilling machinery, loading machinery, land preparation and roadbed machinery, transport machinery, forestry machinery, underground construction machinery, underground mining machinery, environmental recycling machinery, industrial vehicles, cast products and logistics services. Retail Finance segment is engaged in the sales finance business related to construction and mining equipment. Industrial Machinery & Others segment provides forging machines, sheet metal machines, machine tools, temperature control devices, as well as defense-related ammunition and armored vehicles, among others. The Company also provides excimer lasers for other semiconductor exposure equipment.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Komatsu Ltd revenues increased 33% to Y2.015T. Net income increased from Y65.98B to Y155.5B. Revenues reflect Construction Machinery And Vehicles segment increase of 35% to Y1.841T, Other Industrial Machinery segment increase of 29% to Y130.44B, Americas segment increase of 43% to Y743.51B, Europe and CIS segment increase of 51% to Y325.46B, Other foreign segment increase of 30% to Y434.38B.

Equity composition

Company only reports in US GAAP. FY'95-'97 WAS were estiatmed. 6/03&/04&05 WAS estimated, o/s=WAS. FY'94 N/A. FY'08 1Q's WAS and S/O were estimated. FY'07&'08 Q2 DWAS were estimated.FY'08 Q3 WAS=O/S. FY'09 Q1&Q2&Q3 DWAS were estimated. FY'12 A DWAS were estimated.

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