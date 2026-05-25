HomeMarketsSharesKDDI Corporation

Trade KDDI Corporation - 9433 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-05-25 06:05:28
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread5.4
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥1)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥0)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close2696.4
Open2642.55
1-Year Change4.96%
Day's Range2629.76 - 2671.62

Trade KDDI Corporation - 9433 CFD

About KDDI Corp

KDDI CORPORATION is a telecommunications company. The Company operates in four segments. The Personal segment is engaged in the provision of communication services for personal and home, including au mobile phone, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and cable television (CATV) services, among others. The Life Design segment provides commerce services, financial services, payment services, and content services such as video, music and information distribution. The Business segment offers various communication services, the sale of mobile handset, data center services and various Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions/cloud-based services to enterprise customers. The Global segment offers various communication services, data center services and various ICT solutions/Cloud-based services to to overseas customers. The Company also provides communication equipment maintenance service, as well as the research and development services of information communication.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, KDDI Corp revenues increased 2% to Y4.014T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 1% to Y554.22B. Revenues reflect Personal segment increase of 2% to Y3.402T, Business segment increase of 6% to Y596.44B. Net income was partially offset by Personal segment income decrease of 1% to Y724.14B, Eliminations and Corporate segment loss increase from Y159M to Y1.22B.

Equity composition

3/07 reported BEPS=42,504.67, DEPS=42,494.72. FY'08 2Q reported EPS=32,662.28,DEPS=32,657.27. FY'08 3Q reported EPS=48,132.67,DEPS=48,126.77.FY'08 reported EPS=Y48810.17,DEPS=Y48806.63. FY'09 Q1 reported EPS=DEPS=Y16244.12. BWAS&DWAS BEPS&DEPS FY'11 Q2 was estimated. FY'13 Q3 DWAS was estimated.

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