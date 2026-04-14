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Trade Gartner - IT CFD

150.92-2.12%
The chart shows the IT stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 150.92, a high of 154.95, and a low of 150.16.
Sell

150.56

Buy

150.92

0.36
Low: 150.16High: 154.95
Sellers:
5.88235%
Buyers:
94.1176%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.36
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021457 %
(-$1.07)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.02146%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000765 %
(-$0.04)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.00076%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close154.1
Open154.95
1-Year Change-61.23%
Day's Range150.16 - 154.95

Trade Gartner - IT CFD

About Gartner Inc

Gartner, Inc. (Gartner) is a research and advisory company. The Company is an advisor and objective resource for more than 14,000 organizations in more than 100 countries. Gartner creates and distributes its research content through published reports, interactive tools, facilitated peer networking, briefings, consulting and advisory services, and its conferences, including the Gartner Symposium/Xpo series. The Company’s segments include Research, Conferences and Consulting. The Research segment provides objective insights and advice on the mission-critical priorities of businesses across functional areas of an enterprise through research and other reports. Conferences segments provides business professionals across an organization the opportunity to learn, share and network. The Consulting segment provides fact-based consulting services to enable clients to use and manage information technology (IT).

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Gartner Inc revenues increased 15% to $4.73B. Net income increased from $266.7M to $793.6M. Revenues reflect Research segment increase of 14% to $4.1B, Conferences segment increase of 78% to $214.4M, Consulting segment increase of 11% to $418.1M, United States and Canada segment increase of 16% to $3.05B, Europe, Middle East and Africa segment increase of 17% to $1.13B.

Equity composition

Common $.0005 Par, 03/11, 250M auth., 156,234,416 issd., less 58,976,006 shs. in Treas. @ $1.61B. Insiders & strategic holders own 2.71%. IPO 9/93, 2.7M shares @ $22 by Morgan Stanley & Co. 6/05, The Company combined class A and class B Common Stock into a single class, and Class B is delisted.

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