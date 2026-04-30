HomeMarketsSharesFujitsu Limited

Trade Fujitsu Limited - 6702 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-30 06:05:38
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread7.52
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013049 %
(-¥1)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009173 %
(-¥0)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥5,000

Money from leverage ~¥4,000

-0.00917%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close3677.41
Open3178.81
1-Year Change1.1%
Day's Range3148.94 - 3218.87

Trade Fujitsu Limited - 6702 CFD

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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