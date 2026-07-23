HomeMarkets overviewSharesFirstService Corporation - CAD

Trade FirstService Corporation - CAD - FSVca CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-07-23T19:45:44+00:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.53
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CA$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.017206 %
(-CA$0.86)

Trade size with leverage ~ CA$5,000.00

Money from leverage ~CA$4,000.00

-0.01721%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CA$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.004712 %
(-CA$0.24)

Trade size with leverage ~ CA$5,000.00

Money from leverage ~CA$4,000.00

-0.00471%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyCAD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeCanada
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close199.25
Open185.95
1-Year Change1.31%
Day's Range172.95 - 185.95

Trade FirstService Corporation - CAD - FSVca

FirstService Corporation - CAD

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FirstService Corp <FSV.TO> expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share - Earnings Preview
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User feedback and ratings

Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

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2025-07-01
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2025-04-29
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2025-02-06
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4.6
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