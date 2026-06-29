HomeMarkets overviewSharesFidelity National Financial

Trade Fidelity National Financial - FNF CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-06-29T19:46:40+00:00
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.12
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021485 %
(-$1.07)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.02149%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000738 %
(-$0.04)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.00074%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close46.36
Open46.63
1-Year Change-15.48%
Day's Range46.6 - 47.61

Trade Fidelity National Financial - FNF

Fidelity National Financial (FNF) is a title insurance and settlement services provider to the real estate and mortgage sector. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, US, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker ‘FNF’.

Fidelity National Financial’s main product is title insurance policy. According to its website, the company is the largest title insurance company in North America. Its title underwriting and settlement services business is divided into four main areas: direct operations, commercial operations, agency operations and servicelink. The company also provides title insurance, document processing, property tax management, appraisal management and valuations services, and collections for financial institutions in Canada.

In addition, the company provides software solutions via its various real estate technology brands: inHere, SoftPro, NextAce, ServiceLink Auction, CINC, Real Geeks and SkySlope. SoftPro provides innovative closing, title and escrow software solutions; NextAce provides smart title automation for faster title search and examination; CINC is a web-based real estate marketing and CRM software; Real Geeks is used by professionals to increase business leads and create brand awareness; and SkySlope is a digital transaction management platform for real estate professionals to collect, store, organise and review documents.

Fidelity National Financial provides fixed annuities and life insurance products through its brand F&G. 

In early January 2022, the company announced changes to its senior management team, appointing former company president Mike Nolan as chief executive and former CEO Randy Quirk as executive vice chairman of the company’s board of directors. Willam Foley remains chairman of the board of Fidelity National Financial.

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