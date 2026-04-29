HomeMarketsSharesDyne Therapeutics, Inc.

Trade Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. - DYN CFD

17.71-2.1%
The chart shows the DYN stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 17.71, a high of 17.66, and a low of 17.33.
Sell

17.58

Buy

17.71

0.13
Low: 17.33High: 17.66
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.13
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$1.08)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.03)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close18.09
Open17.59
1-Year Change56.77%
Day's Range17.33 - 17.66

Trade Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. - DYN CFD

About Dyne Therapeutics Inc

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is building a muscle disease company. The Company is focused on advancing therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. It is utilizing its FORCE platform to overcome the limitations of muscle tissue delivery and oligonucleotide therapeutics for muscle diseases. Its FORCE platform therapeutics consist of an oligonucleotide payload that it has designed to target the genetic basis of the disease. With its FORCE platform, it has the flexibility to deploy different types of oligonucleotide payloads with specific mechanisms of action that modify target functions. Using its FORCE platform, the Company is assembling a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including its lead programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy (FSHD). Its therapeutics consist of three components: a Fab, a clinically validated linker, and an oligonucleotide payload that it attaches to its Fab using the linker.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Dyne Therapeutics Inc revenues was not reported. Net loss increased from $59.4M to $149.3M. Higher net loss reflects Research and de increase from $35.4M to $97.8M (expense), Labor & Related Expenses in R&D increase from $7.1M to $16.2M (expense), Stock-based Compensation in SGA increase from $3.9M to $10.2M (expense).

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Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
22:16 (UTC), 27 April 2026
Dyne Therapeutics Director Jason P. Rhodes disposes of $6.76 million in shares
Public TechnologiesEurope
20:34 (UTC), 27 April 2026
Dyne to present primate data showing FORCE platform crosses blood-brain barrier
GlobeNewswireEurope
20:34 (UTC), 27 April 2026
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation Highlighting Robust CNS Activity in Nonhuman Primates with its FORCE™ Platform at 2026 ASGCT Annual Meeting
Public TechnologiesEurope
20:17 (UTC), 23 April 2026
Dyne director Dirk Kersten reports DYN share sale worth $219,364
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20:11 (UTC), 23 April 2026
Dyne Therapeutics grants inducement awards to 18 new employees under Nasdaq rule
GlobeNewswireEurope
20:05 (UTC), 23 April 2026
Dyne Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
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20:17 (UTC), 21 April 2026
Dyne Therapeutics director Dirk Kersten disposes of USD 6.8 million common shares
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20:05 (UTC), 17 April 2026
Dyne director Dirk Kersten disposes of $2,021,419 Dyne Therapeutics shares

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