HomeMarketsSharesDuke Energy Corporation

Trade Duke Energy Corporation - DUK CFD

127.88+0.09%
The chart shows the DUK stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 127.88, a high of 127.79, and a low of 126.45.
Sell

127.7

Buy

127.88

0.18
Low: 126.45High: 127.79
Sellers:
40%
Buyers:
60%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.18
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$1.08)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.03)

Trade size with leverage ~ $5,000.00

Money from leverage ~$4,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close127.71
Open127.05
1-Year Change5.25%
Day's Range126.45 - 127.79

Trade Duke Energy Corporation - DUK CFD

Duke Energy (DUK) is one of the leading electric power companies in the United States. Their customer base for electricity services amounting to 7.4 million Americans. Duke Energy also delivers natural gas to almost 1.5 million people. The company boasts around 53,000 megawatts of electricity generating capacity in several states. In addition to operations in the United States, Duke Energy operates its business in Latin America. Duke Energy is a Fortune 125 company and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (North America) member. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). To catch up with the latest Duke Energy share price, follow Capital.com.

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