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Trade Dassault System - DSY CFD

17.72+1.61%
The chart shows the DSY stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 17.72, a high of 17.76, and a low of 17.51.
Sell

17.66

Buy

17.72

0.06
Low: 17.51High: 17.76
Sellers:
4.7619%
Buyers:
95.2381%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.06
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016604 %
(-€0.83)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005618 %
(-€0.28)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close17.42
Open17.51
1-Year Change-45.43%
Day's Range17.51 - 17.76

Trade Dassault System - DSY CFD

About Dassault Systemes SE

Dassault Systemes SE is a France-based software company, which provides different kind of three-dimensional (3D) solutions. Its product, 3DEXPERIENCE, is a business experience platform structured in four quadrants encompassing twelve brands: Social and Collaborative applications (including ENOVIA, 3DEXCITE, CENTRIC PLM), 3D Modeling applications (including SOLIDWORKS, CATIA, GEOVIA, BIOVIA); Simulation applications (including 3DVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA) and Information Intelligence applications (including NETVIBES, EXALEAD,MEDIADATA). The Company's structure is devided into three sectors: Manufacturing Industries (Transportation & Mobility; Aerospace & Defense; Marine & Offshore; Industrial Equipment; High-Tech; Home & Lifestyle; Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail) Life Sciences & Healthcare (Life Sciences) - (Life Sciences) Infrastructure & Cities (Energy & Materials; Construction, Cities and Territories; Business Services).

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Dassault Systemes SE revenues increased 9% to EUR4.86B. Net income increased 58% to EUR773.7M. Revenues reflect Subscription and Support revenue segment increase of 7% to EUR3.42B, Licenses/Other Software Revenue segment increase of 22% to EUR982.9M, United States segment increase of 12% to EUR2.56B, Rest of Asia segment increase of 16% to EUR522.6M. Net income benefited from Other Non Rec.

Equity composition

7/2014, 2-for-1 stock split (Factor: 2). 7/2021, 5-for-1 stock split (Factor: 5).

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