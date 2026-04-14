Trade Dassault System - DSY CFD
About Dassault Systemes SE
Dassault Systemes SE is a France-based software company, which provides different kind of three-dimensional (3D) solutions. Its product, 3DEXPERIENCE, is a business experience platform structured in four quadrants encompassing twelve brands: Social and Collaborative applications (including ENOVIA, 3DEXCITE, CENTRIC PLM), 3D Modeling applications (including SOLIDWORKS, CATIA, GEOVIA, BIOVIA); Simulation applications (including 3DVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA) and Information Intelligence applications (including NETVIBES, EXALEAD,MEDIADATA). The Company's structure is devided into three sectors: Manufacturing Industries (Transportation & Mobility; Aerospace & Defense; Marine & Offshore; Industrial Equipment; High-Tech; Home & Lifestyle; Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail) Life Sciences & Healthcare (Life Sciences) - (Life Sciences) Infrastructure & Cities (Energy & Materials; Construction, Cities and Territories; Business Services).
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Dassault Systemes SE revenues increased 9% to EUR4.86B. Net income increased 58% to EUR773.7M. Revenues reflect Subscription and Support revenue segment increase of 7% to EUR3.42B, Licenses/Other Software Revenue segment increase of 22% to EUR982.9M, United States segment increase of 12% to EUR2.56B, Rest of Asia segment increase of 16% to EUR522.6M. Net income benefited from Other Non Rec.
Equity composition
7/2014, 2-for-1 stock split (Factor: 2). 7/2021, 5-for-1 stock split (Factor: 5).