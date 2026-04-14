HomeMarketsSharesCredit Agricole

Trade Credit Agricole - ACAp CFD

17.39+2.05%
The chart shows the ACAp stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 17.39, a high of 17.36, and a low of 17.055.
Sell

17.345

Buy

17.39

0.045
Low: 17.055High: 17.36
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.045
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016604 %
(-€0.83)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005618 %
(-€0.28)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close17.045
Open17.16
1-Year Change11.39%
Day's Range17.055 - 17.36

Trade Credit Agricole - ACAp CFD

About Credit Agricole SA

Credit Agricole SA is a France-based banking group that offers banking and insurance services through a network of regional, local banks and branches. The Bank's principal lines of business include: Asset gathering, French Retail banking LCL, International Retail banking, Specialised financial services, and Large customers. Asset gathering includes insurance, asset management activities of the Amundi Group, wealth management. French retail banking LCL is organized in four business lines: retail banking for individual customers, retail banking for small businesses, private banking, and corporate banking. International Retail banking include foreign subsidiaries located in Europe and around the Mediterranean. Specialised financial services provide financial products and services to individual customers, small businesses, corporates, and local authorities in France and abroad. Large customers business includes Corporate and Investment bank.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Credit Agricole SA interest income increased 1% to EUR23.8B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 14% to EUR10.55B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased from EUR2.54B to EUR5.49B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Interbank transaction increase of 39% to EUR2.59B, Finance leases increase of 59% to EUR1.11B.

Equity composition

1/2007, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 10 shares held @ EUR 26.75 (Factor: 1.016394). 06/2008, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 3 shares held @ EUR 10.6 (Factor: 1.08372). 05/2009, Stock Dividend, 0.049234 new shares for every 1 share held. 05/2010, Stock Dividend, 0.048491 new shares for every 1 share held.

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