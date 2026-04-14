HomeMarketsSharesAmundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF

Trade Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - AEJp CFD

89.23+2.08%
The chart shows the AEJp stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 89.23, a high of 89.02, and a low of 86.81.
Sell

88.84

Buy

89.23

0.39
Low: 86.81High: 89.02
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.39
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016604 %
(-€0.83)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005618 %
(-€0.28)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close87.41
Open88.23
1-Year Change-0.89%
Day's Range86.81 - 89.02

Trade Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - AEJp CFD

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF

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