Trade AJ BELL PLC ORD GBP0.000125 - AJB CFD
About AJ Bell PLC
AJ Bell Plc is a United Kingdom-based company that provides investment platforms. The Company’s products includes AJ Bell Investcentre, AJ Bell Youinvest, AJ Bell Investments, AJ Bell Media, AJ Bell Securities and AJ Bell Platinum. AJ Bell Investcentre provides regulated financial advisers and wealth managers with a suite of online tools to help manage their retail clients’ portfolios. AJ Bell Investcentre offers self-invested personal pension (SIPP), retirement investment account, stocks and shares Individual Savings Account (ISA), lifetime ISA, General Investment Account (GIA), junior SIPP and junior ISA. AJ Bell Youinvest is a direct to consumer (D2C) retail investment platforms. AJ Bell Platinum offers offers AJ Bell Platinum SIPP and AJ Bell Platinum SSAS. AJ Bell Platinum SSAS helps to maintain control of pensions arrangements within a flexible and tax-efficient environment.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 30 September 2021, AJ Bell PLC revenues increased 15% to £145.8M. Net income increased 13% to £43.8M. Revenues reflect Transactional increase of 42% to £39.3M, Recurring ad-valorem increase of 8% to £78M, Recurring fixed increase of 7% to £28.6M. Net income was partially offset by Administrative expenses - balancing increase of 16% to £86M (expense), Amortization of Computer Software in SGA increase from £54K to £525K (expense).