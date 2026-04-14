HomeMarketsSharesAirbus

Trade Airbus - AIRfr CFD

172.98+1.91%
The chart shows the AIRfr stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 172.98, a high of 173.58, and a low of 171.6.
Sell

172.58

Buy

172.98

0.4
Low: 171.6High: 173.58
Sellers:
1.76991%
Buyers:
98.2301%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial instrument is available for trading through CFDs and Knock-outs.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Learn more about:CFDsKnock-outs
Spread0.4
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016604 %
(-€0.83)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005618 %
(-€0.28)

Trade size with leverage ~ €5,000.00

Money from leverage ~€4,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin20.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close169.82
Open171.6
1-Year Change27.36%
Day's Range171.6 - 173.58

Trade Airbus - AIRfr CFD

View the Airbus share price live to spot the best points to enter a trade.

Airbus is a European international aerospace company that designs, manufactures and delivers commercial aircraft and helicopters, plus space and defence solutions and products.

The French, German and Spanish governments currently hold a combined 26.4 per cent of its shares through state holding companies and the remaining 73.6 per cent of shares are freely floated.

The UK was a founding member of the Airbus consortium and the company is the largest commercial aerospace firm in Britain.

Each year Airbus spends more than £5bn on deals with UK suppliers. Airbus’ UK supply chain comprises more than 4,000 companies, from Rolls-Royce and GKN to hundreds of small-to-medium-sized suppliers, making it a key player in Britain.

Although Airbus is better known for its commercial aircraft, it’s also a global leader in the defence sector. It’s the biggest defence contractor in Europe and among the top 10 defence companies worldwide.

It is also the biggest supplier of large aircraft to the Royal Air Force. Airbus is the number-three company worldwide in secure communication platforms, delivering innovative digital services for defence and cybersecurity applications.

Airbus Industrie started in 1970 as a consortium of European aviation companies – the aim being to compete with US giants such as Boeing, Lockheed and McDonnell Douglas. Various complex corporate restructurings took place over the ensuing decades.

One key trend was discernible over the first 20 years of its existence: whereas in the early years of Airbus the governments of the founding countries provided financial aid for the research and development of new aircraft. By 1989 Airbus projects were financed entirely by internally generated cash flow and external commercial sources.

Today, Airbus shares are traded on the Euronext Paris, the Madrid and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol AIR. Airbus is a component of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

In February 2020 the company announced heavy net losses resulting from its operations in 2019. The price of its shares nosedived and hasn’t fully recovered ever since. The AIR stock price plunged from its peak of €138 to as low as €48 on March 18, which is an accumulated loss of 65 per cent during one month.

Commenting on the company’s half-year (H1) results ended June 2020, Airbus chief executive officer Guillaume Faury said: “The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our financials is now very visible in the second quarter, with H1 commercial aircraft deliveries halving compared to a year ago.”

Airbus's consolidated revenues declined to €18.9bn from €30.9bn in 2019, driven by the difficult market environment with 50 per cent fewer deliveries year-to-year.

Looking at the Airbus stock price today, you can see that in a one-year period the Airbus share value has been fluctuating within a range of €48-€140. Since the large sell-off in March 2020, the Airbus stock quote grew from  €48 to €84 on June 9, 2020, a growth of 75 per cent.

Keep an eye on the Airbus share price today to spot the best points to enter and exit a trade. Explore the Airbus stock chart in real time at Capital.com and trade AIR shares with CFDs.

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