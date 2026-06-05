HomeMarkets overviewForexEuro / US Dollar_W

Trade Euro / US Dollar_W CFD

1.15266-0.86%
The chart displays the EUR/USD_W exchange rate data over the last 1 day, with a current rate of 1.15266, a high of 1.15153, and a low of 1.15137.
Sell

1.15086

Buy

1.15266

0.0018
Low: 1.15137High: 1.15153
Sellers:
33.3333%
Buyers:
66.6667%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.0018
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0 %
($0.00)

Trade size with leverage ~ $30,000.03

Money from leverage ~$29,000.03

0.00000%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0 %
($0.00)

Trade size with leverage ~ $30,000.03

Money from leverage ~$29,000.03

0.00000%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity100
Margin3.33%
Stock exchange
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
0.03%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Trade Euro / US Dollar_W CFD

Please note that this particular instrument can only be traded on Saturday and Sunday, and therefore any open positions will be automatically closed on Monday. Settlement price is derived using the average of the mid price between 17:10-17:30 EST/EDT on Sunday. Weekend FX instruments are completely independent to weekday FX. Open positions will not net off against any open weekday FX positions.

Latest currencies articles

Euro forecast: Third-party price target
EUR/USD forecast: Third-party price targets
Movements in the euro–US dollar exchange rate often reflect a shifting balance between economic data, central bank expectations and broader market conditions.
14:19, 14 January 2026
US dollar forecast: Third-party price targets
US dollar forecast: Third-party price targets
The US dollar’s performance often sits at the centre of broader market conversations, reflecting how investors are interpreting interest rates, economic data and policy direction at a given moment.
11:47, 14 January 2026
USD/JPY forecast: Third-party price target
USD/JPY forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
USD/JPY is trading around 155.70 in intraday action on 8 December 2025, close to the top of its session range between 154.41 and 155.71 as of 2:44pm UTC. The pair remains near levels seen over the past week, with external data showing fluctuations between roughly 154.5 and 156.0, suggesting relatively contained day-to-day volatility. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:34, 19 December 2025
EUR/CHF forecast: Third-party price targets
EUR/CHF forecast: Third-party price targets
EUR/CHF is trading around 0.93384 as of 11.28am UTC on 4 December 2025, within an intraday range of 0.93277–0.93430 on the Capital.com platform. The pair remains close to the levels seen in early December. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
16:47, 15 December 2025
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