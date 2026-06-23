BPER Banca S.p.A. (BPE) is trading at $13.93 as of 2:43pm UTC on 22 June 2026, within an intraday range of $13.77–$13.94. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around BPE has been supported by several recent developments. Fitch Ratings upgraded the bank's long-term deposit rating to 'A–' from 'BBB+' on 11 May 2026, citing the completed integration of Banca Popolare di Sondrio, which formally merged into BPER on 19 April 2026 (MarketScreener, 13 May 2026). The deal, valued at approximately €5.4 billion, added material fee income and helped drive Q1 2026 adjusted net profit to €549 million, slightly above the Reuters analyst consensus of €510 million (Reuters, 7 May 2026). Morningstar DBRS revised BPER's long-term issuer rating outlook to 'Positive' from 'Stable' on 3 June 2026, while affirming the rating at BBB (high), reflecting post-merger integration progress and earnings resilience across the enlarged group (BPER Banca IR, 3 June 2026).

Third-party BPER Banca outlook: Sondrio merger and Q1 beat

As of 22 June 2026, third-party BPER Banca stock predictions reflect the completed Banca Popolare di Sondrio integration, recent credit rating upgrades, and ongoing Italian banking consolidation.

Investing.com (broker upgrade)

Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded BPE to 'buy' from 'hold' and raised its 12-month price target to €13.80 from €13.30. The broker cited improved fundamentals and earnings visibility following the Banca Popolare di Sondrio absorption, as well as potential value creation from Italian banking consolidation, with BPE advancing approximately 4.3% on the day of the upgrade (Investing.com, 9 June 2026).

BPER Banca IR (analyst consensus)

BPER Banca's analyst coverage page, updated in June 2026, shows an average 12-month price target of €13.65 across covering brokers, with a high of €14.60 and a low of €11.79; thirteen listed analysts carry a positive rating on the stock, while no sell ratings are recorded. The range reflects differing assumptions on post-merger earnings normalisation and the potential uplift from further M&A activity in the Italian sector (BPER Banca IR, 22 June 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener's consensus for BPE, based on 12 covering analysts, puts the average 12-month target at €13.68, with a high estimate of €14.60 and a low of €11.79; the mean consensus recommendation stands at 'Buy.' The spread between the high and low estimates reflects uncertainty around the pace of cost synergy delivery from the Sondrio merger and the path of Italian interest rates (MarketScreener, 22 June 2026).

Yahoo Finance (12-month target estimate)

Yahoo Finance reports a one-year analyst target estimate of €14.19 for BPE.MI as of mid-June 2026, placing it towards the upper end of the consensus range, amid investor attention on the MPS-BPER consolidation narrative and the bank's Q1 2026 earnings beat. The figure reflects a poll of multiple analyst inputs and is broadly consistent with the high-end estimates visible across other consensus services (Yahoo Finance, 19 June 2026).

eToro (consensus aggregate)

eToro's consensus data, captured on 21 June 2026, assigns BPE.MI a 12-month average price target of €13.45 with an overall 'Moderate Buy' rating, reflecting a mix of buy and hold stances from covering analysts; the figure sits marginally below the MarketScreener and Yahoo Finance aggregates, which may reflect differences in the analyst sample used. The 'Moderate Buy' designation is consistent with broadly constructive analyst sentiment following the credit rating upgrades and post-merger integration progress noted through May and June 2026 (eToro, 21 June 2026).

Across these sources, 12-month consensus targets for BPE converge in a €13.45–€14.19 range, with Kepler Cheuvreux's €13.80 target sitting near the midpoint; common themes include post-merger earnings uplift, Fitch's deposit rating upgrade to 'A–', and Italian banking sector M&A activity.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BPER Banca: earnings overview

BPER Banca reported its most recent quarterly results on 6 May 2026, covering the period ended 31 March 2026. The bank posted earnings per share of €0.26 and revenue of €1.77 billion against a consensus revenue forecast of €1.83 billion, a shortfall of approximately 3.3%, according to Investing.com data (Investing.com, 6 May 2026). The Q1 2026 figure reflected the first full consolidation of Banca Popolare di Sondrio following the merger that took legal effect on 19 April 2026, though revenue from the enlarged group had already begun flowing through ahead of that date (MarketScreener, 20 April 2026). Reuters reported on 7 May 2026 that adjusted net profit came in slightly above the analyst consensus of around €510 million, with stronger fee income cited as the main driver of the beat (Reuters, 7 May 2026).

Looking ahead, BPER Banca's Board of Directors is scheduled to convene on 5 August 2026 to approve the consolidated half-year financial report for the period ended 30 June 2026, as confirmed on the group's official financial calendar (BPER Banca IR, 28 January 2026). Investing.com data shows a consensus revenue forecast of €1.93 billion for the period ending June 2026, with an EPS forecast of €0.310 (Investing.com, 22 June 2026). Yahoo Finance lists the earnings date estimate as 6 August 2026, consistent with the board meeting schedule, while BPER notes that it applies a silent period in the 15 calendar days prior to results publication (BPER Banca IR, 22 June 2026).

BPE stock price: technical overview

The BPE stock price trades at $13.93 as of 2:43pm UTC on 22 June 2026, holding above its key moving-average stack. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at approximately $12.53/$12.35/$11.99/$11.20, with a 20-over-50 alignment intact across both the simple and exponential averages. The price trades roughly 11% above that cluster, showing continued separation from the longer-term trend base.

Momentum readings are stretched. The 14-day relative strength index stands at 75.3, in overbought territory by conventional thresholds, while the average directional index at 34.4 points to an established trend rather than a ranging market. (TradingView) The Hull moving average (9) at $14.06 sits above the last price, suggesting the price has moved into the upper edge of its short-term range.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $12.77 has already been cleared. R2 at $13.93 aligns almost exactly with the current last price, making it the immediate reference level. A sustained daily close above R2 would make the R3 area near $15.79 the next longer-term reference point. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at $12.07 represents initial structural support, with the 100-day SMA near $11.99 forming the next meaningful shelf below. A move below that level would place near-term momentum on a more cautious footing, with S1 at $10.91 as the subsequent reference (TradingView, 22 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BPER Banca share price history (2024–2026)

BPE’s stock price has more than tripled in value over the past two years, rising from around $4.84 in late June 2024 to $13.92 as of 22 June 2026 – a gain of approximately 187.8%.

The stock ended 2024 at $6.14, having steadily re-rated as the bank's earnings recovery gathered pace and M&A momentum built across the Italian banking sector. That trajectory stalled sharply in early April 2025, when BPE briefly dropped to $5.87 on 7 April amid a broader global equity sell-off triggered by US tariff announcements. The decline proved short-lived, with the stock recovering through the summer and crossing $10 for the first time in November 2025 as full-year earnings expectations firmed.

BPE opened 2026 at $11.81 and traded in a relatively tight band through the first quarter before a brief correction pulled it back towards $10.79 in early March. A sustained recovery followed, and the bank's shares jumped to $12.27 on 8 June 2026 – the day Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded its rating to ‘buy’ – before advancing further alongside Italian banking consolidation headlines and Fitch's deposit rating upgrade.

BPE closed at $13.92 on 22 June 2026, up approximately 17.8% year to date and 85.2% year on year.