Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G) was trading at €41.83 in early European trading on 15 June 2026, near the top of the session’s €40.97–€41.83 intraday range, extending its advance to multi-month highs. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment has been supported by several company-specific catalysts. Moody's upgraded the group's insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) to A1 from A2 with a stable outlook on 29 May 2026, citing its very strong business and financial profile and placing the rating four notches above the Italian sovereign (Reinsurance News, 2 June 2026). This followed first-quarter 2026 gross written premium growth of 6.8%, reported by the company in late March (Generali Group, accessed 15 June 2026). Corporate governance developments have also remained in focus, after UniCredit disclosed an 8.72% stake in Generali at the April AGM and characterised the holding as a purely financial investment (Reuters, 23 April 2026).

Third-party Generali outlook: shareholder moves shape targets

As of 15 June 2026, third-party Assicurazioni Generali stock predictions reflect a range of views shaped by the group's Q1 earnings beat, shareholder register activity and conditions across the broader Italian financial sector.

J.P. Morgan target revision

J.P. Morgan analyst Farooq Hanif raised his price target on Generali to €44 from €41, while retaining a Buy rating. The revision followed the group's Q1 2026 operating result of €2.23bn, which rose 8.1% year on year and beat the company's own consensus estimate (MarketScreener, 2 June 2026).

Berenberg target revision

Berenberg reiterated its Buy rating on Generali and raised its price target to €45.40 from €41. The upgrade reflected positive momentum in the stock, ongoing shareholder activity and continued strategic execution by management (MarketScreener, 15 June 2026).

Stock Analysis: broker snapshot

Stock Analysis aggregated individual broker actions around the Q1 2026 results period. Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating and lifted its target to €37.20 from €36.90, Oddo BHF upgraded the stock to Hold with a €40 target, and J.P. Morgan maintained Buy at €41, all captured on 21–22 May 2026. Barclays maintained a Sell rating at €28.50, the lowest published target in the panel as of 26 May 2026 (Stock Analysis, 1 June 2026).

MarketScreener: analyst consensus

MarketScreener placed the 17-analyst consensus at Outperform, with an average 12-month price target of €38.94 against a last close of €41.17. The difference between the current price and the consensus average stood at -5.42%, reflecting the stock's move above the mid-point of the analyst range since early June 2026 (MarketScreener, 15 June 2026).

Reuters: Intesa Sanpaolo shareholder development

Reuters reported that Intesa Sanpaolo's board approved the acquisition of a 3.01% stake in Generali on 8 June 2026 as part of its €30.60bn unsolicited bid for Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Intesa CEO Carlo Messina also confirmed that the bank intends to retain the 13% Generali stake held via MPS and Mediobanca, while ruling out a full takeover of the insurer (Reuters, 9 June 2026).

Takeaway: across these third-party sources, broker targets range from €28.50 (Barclays, Sell) to €45.40 (Berenberg, Buy), with the 17-analyst consensus average at €38.94 (Outperform). The current price of €41.83 sits above that average, while shareholder activity from UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo continues to feature in analyst commentary.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Assicurazioni Generali earnings: latest results and upcoming dates

Generali published its most recent financial update on 21 May 2026, reporting a Q1 2026 operating result of €2.23bn, up 8.1% year on year, with all three segments contributing positively (Reinsurance News, 21 May 2026). Gross written premiums rose 6.8% to €28.20bn, driven by Life segment growth of 7.5% to €17.20bn and P&C growth of 5.8% to €10.97bn (Generali Group, 21 May 2026). The adjusted net result grew 5.2% to €1.30bn; excluding a one-off French tax charge, underlying growth was 9.3%.

Within the quarter, the Asset and Wealth Management segment posted an operating result of €324m, up 15.5%, while Life net inflows rose to €4.30bn from €3bn in Q1 2025. The P&C combined ratio widened to 90.5% from 89.7% a year earlier, reflecting undiscounted natural catastrophe losses of 4.8 percentage points, or €426m, driven primarily by a significant storm event in Portugal (Reinsurance News, 21 May 2026). After the results, Generali reaffirmed its Lifetime Partner 27: Driving Excellence strategic plan targets, including average annual earnings per share growth of 8%–10% through 2027 (Reuters, 21 May 2026).

The next scheduled financial event is the Q2 2026 earnings release on 6 August 2026, when the Board of Directors will also meet (MarketScreener, 15 June 2026). The group's Half-Yearly Financial Report as of 30 June 2026 is due on the same date, according to the official financial calendar. An Analyst and Investor Day is confirmed for 18 November 2026, following the Q3 2026 results release on 13 November 2026 (Generali Group, 15 June 2026).

G stock price: technical overview

The G stock price traded at €41.83 in early European trading on 15 June 2026, above key moving averages and near the top of the session’s €40.97–€41.83 intraday range. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), at approximately €39, €38, €36 and €35, formed a rising stack beneath the price, with a 20-over-50 alignment intact across the SMA family, according to TradingView data. The Hull moving average (9) at €41.71 ran close to the last price, indicating that recent price action remained elevated relative to short-term trend measures.

The 14-day relative strength index stood at 71.64, placing it in stretched territory above 70. Readings at this level have historically been associated with strong near-term momentum, but can also precede consolidation phases, according to TradingView oscillator data. The average directional index (14) read 24.77, approaching the threshold often associated with an established trend.

On TradingView’s classic pivot framework, R1 resistance sat at €39.89 – already below the current price – while R2 at €41.06 was also cleared intraday. R3 at €43.79 represented the next upside reference. To the downside, the classic pivot (P) at €38.33 aligned closely with the 20-day SMA at €39.26, forming an initial support area. A move below that zone would bring S1 at €37.16 into view, with the 100-day SMA near €36 acting as the broader moving average reference beneath (TradingView, 15 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Assicurazioni Generali share price history (2024–2026)

G’s stock price opened June 2024 near €23, extending a gradual climb that had been building since mid-2023 amid improving European insurance sector sentiment and Generali’s earnings recovery narrative.

The stock edged higher through the second half of 2024, closing the year at €27.27 on 30 December 2024 – a gain of roughly 18% over the calendar year – as the group continued to deliver on its Lifetime Partner strategic plan and broader Italian equity markets attracted renewed interest.

2025 opened on a softer note, with G dipping toward €27–€28 in January before recovering. A sharper pullback followed in April 2025, when the stock tested lows near €28.86 on 11 April amid global tariff-related volatility following the Trump administration’s 'Liberation Day' trade announcements. The shares later recovered toward €35 by May 2025, aided by a strong full-year 2025 operating profit result of €8bn, which the group reported in March 2026.

The rally extended into 2026. G closed 2025 at €35.83 and moved steadily higher through the first half of the year, clearing €40 in early June 2026 after Moody’s upgraded Generali’s insurance financial strength rating to A1 and J.P. Morgan raised its price target to €44. The stock closed at €41.87 on 15 June 2026, up approximately 16.9% year to date.