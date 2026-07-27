Self-enhancement biases are thinking patterns that can make people view their skills, decisions and outcomes more positively than the evidence supports. In trading and investing, they may lead traders to overestimate their analytical ability, take too much credit for profitable trades, explain losses as bad luck, or feel more in control of market outcomes than they really are.

In CFD trading, these biases matter because leverage can magnify losses as well as gains. If a trader becomes too confident in their own judgement, this can affect position sizing, risk management and the way they learn from previous trades.

Takeaways Self-enhancement biases are a group of related thinking patterns, including overconfidence, self-serving attribution, illusion of control and the better-than-average effect.

These biases can make traders overestimate their skill or underestimate the role of uncertainty.

Research by Barber and Odean (2001) linked overconfidence with more frequent trading, higher transaction costs and lower net returns.

Self-serving attribution bias can make it harder to learn from losses, because traders may blame bad luck or external events rather than reviewing their own decisions.

The illusion of control can be relevant in chart analysis, where a detailed process may create a stronger sense of certainty than the market supports.

Awareness can help, but it does not remove bias by itself. Structured tools, such as trading journals, risk plans and post-trade reviews, may support more balanced decision-making.

What are self-enhancement biases?

Self-enhancement biases describe the tendency to see ourselves in a more positive light than the evidence may justify. This does not mean a trader is careless or unrealistic. It is a normal human pattern, and it can appear in many areas of life, not just financial markets.

Shelley Taylor and Jonathan Brown’s 1988 paper ‘Illusion and Well-Being: A Social Psychological Perspective on Mental Health’ explored how mildly positive self-views are common. People often rate their abilities, prospects and level of control as better than average.

In everyday life, this can support motivation and resilience. In trading, however, it can become a problem if confidence starts to move ahead of evidence.

Trading requires a clear view of:

What the trader can control.

What the market controls.

Whether a result reflects skill, luck or both.

Whether a process is working over time.

A trader may have a sound process and still experience losses, because markets are affected by news, liquidity, volatility and changing sentiment. Self-enhancement biases can make it harder to separate good decisions from good outcomes, or poor decisions from bad outcomes.

How self-enhancement biases can develop in traders

Self-enhancement biases can build gradually, especially because trading outcomes don’t always reflect decision quality. A profitable trade isn’t always proof of a strong process, and a losing trade doesn’t always mean the plan was wrong.

Market feedback can be hard to read : a trader can follow a weak process and still make a profit, or follow a clear plan and still take a loss.

: a trader can follow a weak process and still make a profit, or follow a clear plan and still take a loss. Wins can be mistaken for proof of skill : several profitable trades in a row can quickly build confidence. That can be useful if it’s backed by process, but risky if it relies mainly on short-term results.

: several profitable trades in a row can quickly build confidence. That can be useful if it’s backed by process, but risky if it relies mainly on short-term results. Losses can be explained away : a loss may be blamed on bad luck, unusual market behaviour or unexpected events. These can be valid, but if every loss is treated as external, traders may miss lessons about entries, position size, stop placement or timing.

: a loss may be blamed on bad luck, unusual market behaviour or unexpected events. These can be valid, but if every loss is treated as external, traders may miss lessons about entries, position size, stop placement or timing. Early success can distort expectations : newer traders may be especially exposed if early results come from favourable market conditions rather than a repeatable process.

: newer traders may be especially exposed if early results come from favourable market conditions rather than a repeatable process. Experience doesn’t remove the risk: experienced traders can also be affected if they overestimate a familiar strategy or underestimate changing market conditions.

The risk is that traders start judging themselves by results alone. A more balanced approach is to review both wins and losses against the same question: was the decision process sound?

Types of self-enhancement biases

Self-enhancement biases can make it harder to judge trading decisions clearly. They may lead traders to overstate their skill, explain away losses, or underestimate uncertainty.

Overconfidence bias Overconfidence bias happens when a trader places too much weight on their own skill, judgement or forecasts. It can show up as entering trades that only partly meet the plan, increasing size after recent wins, ignoring opposing evidence, or trading more often than planned. Research by Brad Barber and Terrance Odean in 2001 found that the most active traders in a sample of more than 35,000 households generated lower net returns than less active investors, partly due to higher transaction costs. Confidence can help traders follow a plan. The risk is when it’s based on recent outcomes or belief, rather than a tested process.

Self-serving attribution bias Self-serving attribution bias means crediting wins to skill while blaming losses on external factors, such as bad luck or unexpected news. Some losses do come from events outside the trader’s control. But if every loss is explained this way, it can limit useful review. A balanced approach asks what the market did, what the trader decided, and what could be improved next time.

Illusion of control The illusion of control is the belief that we can influence or predict uncertain outcomes more than we really can. Ellen Langer’s 1975 research showed that people can feel more in control when a task includes skill-like features, even when chance still plays a role. In trading, charts, indicators and scenarios can support decisions, but they don’t remove uncertainty. The risk is taking too much size, setting stops too tightly, or treating one scenario as more certain than the evidence supports.

Better-than-average effect The better-than-average effect is the tendency to rate ourselves more favourably than most others. Ola Svenson’s 1981 study found that many drivers rated themselves as above average, which cannot be true for everyone. In trading, this may mean assuming you’re more disciplined, rational or resilient than most. Some traders will be above average, but not everyone can be. The risk is reviewing performance less carefully and missing repeated weaknesses.

These biases are common, but they can distort feedback. A useful habit is to review wins and losses with the same discipline, and to separate confidence from evidence.

Self-enhancement biases in practice: trading examples

Self-enhancement biases can be easier to spot when they show up in real trading decisions. They often appear after wins, losses, or detailed analysis that feels more certain than it really is.

Oversizing after a winning streak

A trader has five profitable trades in a row and takes this as proof that their analysis is working. That may be true, but five trades is still a small sample.

If they increase position size mainly because they feel more confident, they may take on more risk than their plan allows. Recent performance needs context: a winning streak may reflect skill, favourable conditions, chance, or a mix of all three.

Explaining away losses without updating the strategy

A trader opens a short position before an economic data release. The data is stronger than expected, the market rallies, and the position is stopped out. Unexpected news may explain the loss, but it may not be the whole story.

A balanced review would also ask whether the trade should have been placed before the release, whether the size was suitable, and whether the stop reflected likely volatility. Otherwise, self-serving attribution can block useful learning.

Overestimating analytical precision

A trader identifies a support level and enters a long position with high confidence. The analysis may be reasonable, but the market can still break through, retest, or move beyond the level before reversing.

If the trader treats the level as too precise, they may place the stop too close and exit on normal market movement. The chart may look exact, but the outcome is still uncertain.

In each case, the issue is not confidence or analysis itself. The risk is when confidence grows faster than the evidence supports, or when outcomes are explained in a way that blocks learning.

How self-enhancement biases affect your decisions

Self-enhancement biases can affect several parts of the trading process.

Decision area How bias can appear Possible effect Entry criteria Taking trades that only partly meet the setup More lower-quality trades Position sizing Increasing size after recent wins Larger losses if the trade moves against the position Stop placement Treating an entry level as too precise Stops may be too tight for normal volatility Post-trade review Crediting wins to skill and losses to bad luck Weaker learning over time

These effects can build on one another. More frequent entries, larger position sizes, tight stops and limited review can all increase risk and weaken the learning process.

In CFD trading, this is especially important because leverage increases exposure. A small market move can have a larger effect on account equity than it would in an unleveraged position.

Why self-enhancement biases are particularly costly in CFD trading

Self-enhancement biases can be more costly when leverage is involved, because confidence can lead to larger exposure than a trader’s risk plan supports.

Leverage can magnify the impact of overconfidence. A trader who overestimates their skill may take a larger position than planned. Because leverage increases exposure, even a relatively small market move can have a larger effect on account equity.

A trader who overestimates their skill may take a larger position than planned. Because leverage increases exposure, even a relatively small market move can have a larger effect on account equity. Fast markets can reduce reflection time. Short-term markets can move quickly. After recent wins, a trader may feel more confident and adjust size or enter a trade without fully reviewing the risk.

Short-term markets can move quickly. After recent wins, a trader may feel more confident and adjust size or enter a trade without fully reviewing the risk. Risk management becomes more important. Leveraged trading is not only suitable for one type of trader. But it does require structured self-assessment, risk management and review processes to keep decisions closer to evidence.

Leveraged trading is not only suitable for one type of trader. But it does require structured self-assessment, risk management and review processes to keep decisions closer to evidence. Bias can be reinforced by the trading environment. Wins can feel like proof of skill, while losses can be explained away. Awareness helps, but it does not remove bias automatically.

Because bias is hard to correct in live trading, practical review tools can be more reliable than relying on judgement alone. The aim is to make each decision fit the plan, not the trader’s confidence level.

How to reduce self-enhancement biases

Self-enhancement biases are easier to manage when trading decisions are recorded and reviewed consistently. The aim is to judge decisions by evidence and process, not just by how confident they felt at the time.

Keep a decision-quality record. Use a trading journal to separate decision quality from outcome. Record the setup, entry reason, position size, stop placement and result. This helps show whether the process was sound, rather than treating every win as skill or every loss as bad luck.

Use a trading journal to separate decision quality from outcome. Record the setup, entry reason, position size, stop placement and result. This helps show whether the process was sound, rather than treating every win as skill or every loss as bad luck. Base position size on track record. Link position size to the strategy’s actual performance, including win rate, average win, average loss and drawdown. Avoid sizing trades mainly on confidence, which can rise or fall quickly after recent results.

Link position size to the strategy’s actual performance, including win rate, average win, average loss and drawdown. Avoid sizing trades mainly on confidence, which can rise or fall quickly after recent results. Use balanced post-trade reviews. Review both market factors and trading decisions. Ask whether an external event affected the trade, whether the setup met the plan, whether the size was suitable, and whether the stop matched the market conditions.

Review both market factors and trading decisions. Ask whether an external event affected the trade, whether the setup met the plan, whether the size was suitable, and whether the stop matched the market conditions. Track clear performance benchmarks. Use metrics such as win rate, average risk-reward ratio, average loss, maximum drawdown and plan adherence. This reduces selective memory and keeps the focus on consistency, not just profit or loss.

Reducing self-enhancement bias is not about removing confidence. It is about grounding confidence in repeatable evidence, so each trade is reviewed against the plan rather than the latest result.

Common mistakes when addressing self-enhancement biases

A useful review should avoid three common traps: assuming self-enhancement bias only affects beginners, treating a winning streak as proof of skill, or correcting overconfidence by becoming too cautious. Experience and positive results can both be useful, but they don’t remove the need for evidence. The goal is balanced confidence – enough to follow a plan, but not so much that it blocks review, ignores changing conditions or distorts risk decisions.

This information is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should consider your own circumstances and risk tolerance before trading.

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