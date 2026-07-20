Volume profile shows how much trading activity has taken place at different price levels, rather than across time. This guide explains the main levels it highlights, the common types of profile, and how some traders use it alongside wider technical analysis.

Takeaways Volume profile shows traded volume by price level, not by time.

The point of control (POC) marks the price with the most activity in a chosen period.

The value area shows the range where most volume traded, typically around 70%.

High volume nodes (HVNs) are areas with more activity; low volume nodes (LVNs) are thinner areas.

Volume profile is usually used with trend, price structure and other signals.

Levels can fail, so risk management remains essential.

Understanding volume profile

Volume profile is a charting tool that shows how much volume traded at each price level over a chosen period. It usually appears as a horizontal histogram on the side of the chart.

A standard volume indicator shows trading activity over time. Volume profile looks at the same activity by price instead. This can make it easier to see where trading was heavier or lighter.

In simple terms:

Standard volume Volume profile Shows volume across time. Shows volume across price. Helps show when activity rose or fell. Helps show where activity is concentrated. Usually appears below the chart. Usually appears beside the chart.

The idea is linked to how buyers and sellers interact. Prices with higher volume can show areas where both sides were willing to trade. Prices with lower volume can show areas where the market moved through more quickly.

Volume profile can help some traders see where price has previously spent time and where it has not. However, the volume profile only shows past activity. It does not predict where the price will go next.

What drives the volume profile

The shape of a volume profile depends on two main factors:

How long the market spends at each price.

How much trading takes place there.

From this, the tool highlights several levels that traders may watch.

Level What it shows How some traders read it Point of control (POC) The price with the highest traded volume in the selected period. A possible area of interest if price returns to it. Value area high (VAH) The upper edge of the value area. A level some traders use to assess whether price is moving out of value. Value area low (VAL) The lower edge of the value area. A level some traders use to assess whether price is returning towards value. High volume node (HVN) An area where more volume traded. A zone where price may slow, although this is not guaranteed. Low volume node (LVN) An area where less volume traded. A thinner zone where price may move more quickly.

Point of control (POC)

The point of control is the price level with the highest traded volume in the selected period. It shows where the most activity took place and is often watched if price returns to that area.

Value area

The value area is the price range where a set share of the period’s volume traded, usually around 70%. Its upper and lower edges are known as the value area high (VAH) and value area low (VAL).

High and low volume nodes

High volume nodes are areas where more trading took place. Some traders view them as zones where price may slow, because there has been more activity there before. Low volume nodes are areas where less trading took place. Price has often moved through these areas more quickly in the past, although this can change.

How to identify key volume profile levels

Reading a profile means finding the main levels and comparing them with what price is doing now.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Locating the point of control

The POC sits at the widest part of the histogram. Some traders mark this level and watch how price behaves if it moves back towards it.

A simple way to read it:

find the widest horizontal bar

mark the price level it lines up with

compare that level with current price action.

Mapping the value area

The value area appears around the POC and contains most of the traded volume. Price inside this band is often described as being ‘in value’. Moves outside it may show that activity is starting to shift to another area. This does not mean price must reverse at the edge of the value area. It simply gives traders a reference point for where activity has previously concentrated.

Spotting nodes

HVNs appear as wider sections of the histogram. LVNs appear as narrower sections. If price approaches a low volume node, some traders watch whether it moves through quickly again or starts to pause. At a high volume node, they may look for signs that price is slowing.

Using volume profile in CFD trading

Volume profile is usually used as a context tool. It can help show where notable price areas sit, but it does not provide a trading signal on its own.

Some common uses include:

Watching how price behaves around the value area.

Checking whether price reacts near a previous POC.

Identifying thinner areas where price has previously moved more quickly.

Comparing volume profile levels with trend, support and resistance.

Value area rotation Some traders watch how price behaves around the edges of the value area. If price moves back inside the value area after trading outside it, they may see this as a return towards balance. If it continues to trade outside the value area, they may see this as activity shifting elsewhere. If price moves straight through a value area edge, the level may not be relevant in current conditions. This isn’t automatic. A value area edge doesn’t have to produce a reaction, and price can still move straight through it.

Point of control retests When price returns to a previous POC, some traders watch whether it reacts there. Because the POC marks an area of heavy past activity, it may be treated as a possible support or resistance area. However, price may also pass through it without a clear reaction, which is why many traders look for additional context before acting on the level.

Trading through low volume nodes Thin low volume nodes (LVNs) are sometimes used to assess where price may move quickly between higher-volume areas. A trader might compare the level with the wider trend, nearby support and resistance, volatility, and whether market participation is rising or falling. This helps keep the profile in context, rather than treating an LVN as a signal on its own.

Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

Types of volume profile

Volume profile comes in several forms. Each one looks at volume over a different range.

Type What it does When it may be useful Session or daily profile Builds a separate profile for each trading session. Looking at how value develops from day to day. Visible range profile Calculates volume across the range currently shown on screen. Studying the current chart view, swing or consolidation. Fixed range profile Lets you choose a defined start and end point. Analysing a specific rally, pullback or range.

Session or daily profile : a session or daily profile builds a separate profile for each trading session. Intraday traders may use it to see how value develops from one session to the next.

: a session or daily profile builds a separate profile for each trading session. Intraday traders may use it to see how value develops from one session to the next. Visible range profile : a visible range profile calculates volume across the range currently shown on screen. It changes as you scroll or zoom, which can make it useful for studying a specific move, trend or consolidation.

: a visible range profile calculates volume across the range currently shown on screen. It changes as you scroll or zoom, which can make it useful for studying a specific move, trend or consolidation. Fixed range profile: a fixed range profile lets you choose a start and end point, such as a rally, pullback or consolidation. This helps keep the levels linked to a specific period of price action.

Volume profile in context

Volume profile is often easier to use when it is read alongside price behaviour around the levels it shows.

After a breakout

When price breaks out of a value area or a long-standing high volume node, some traders watch whether volume starts to build at new levels. This can help them assess whether trading activity is moving to a different area.

If price quickly moves back inside the previous value area, the breakout may not have developed as expected.

Combining with other tools

Profiles are often read alongside other forms of technical analysis, such as:

For example, a POC that lines up with an established support level may be more relevant to traders who use both tools. Even then, it should still be treated as an area of interest, not a guaranteed reaction point.

Common mistakes and how to avoid them

Volume profile can be a useful context tool, but it’s easy to overread the levels. Here are some common mistakes to watch for.

Treating levels as exact lines : price may not react at one precise point, so it can be clearer to view levels as zones of interest.

: price may not react at one precise point, so it can be clearer to view levels as zones of interest. Ignoring the chosen period : a one-day profile and a one-year profile show different information. Always check the time period behind the profile.

: a one-day profile and a one-year profile show different information. Always check the time period behind the profile. Using it in isolation : volume profile shows past activity, not future direction. Combine it with trend, market structure and risk management.

: volume profile shows past activity, not future direction. Combine it with trend, market structure and risk management. Overcrowding the chart: too many profiles can make the chart harder to read. Focus on the most relevant levels.

Volume profile levels can help frame what has happened in the market, but they don’t predict what will happen next. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Risk management with volume profile

Volume profile levels can fail, so risk management remains important when using the tool.

When the tool is least reliable

Volume profile can be harder to read during unusual market conditions, such as:

Low-liquidity periods.

Sharp news-driven moves.

Fast changes in volatility.

Gaps between trading sessions.

In these situations, past volume distribution may say less about current price behaviour.

Stop-loss placement

Some traders place stops beyond a relevant node or value area edge, so that a move through the level shows the original idea may be weakening. Standard stop-loss orders are subject to slippage and are not guaranteed to execute at the specified price. Guaranteed stop-loss orders reduce this risk, but incur a fee if activated.

Using context

Trend direction, volatility and overall market participation can all affect how price behaves around volume profile levels.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

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