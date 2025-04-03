Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) last traded at $124.85 as of 8.36am UTC on 24 July 2026, within an intraday range of $121.12–$126.14. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action has reflected a broader technology sector pullback that began in late June 2026, when chipmakers and AI-linked stocks came under pressure amid concerns about stretched valuations after a prolonged AI-driven rally (Reuters, 7 July 2026). Sentiment towards Palantir has also been shaped by its continued collaboration with NVIDIA on sovereign AI deployment tools for government and defence clients, announced in late June 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 1 July 2026). Attention has since turned to the company's upcoming quarterly results, confirmed for 3 August 2026 (Palantir Investor Relations, 13 July 2026). Trading volumes and volatility have remained elevated relative to the broader Nasdaq as markets assess these company-specific developments alongside the wider reassessment of AI valuations (Reuters, 7 July 2026).

Third-party Palantir outlook: NVIDIA deal and August earnings

As of 24 July 2026, third-party Palantir stock predictions show a wide range of forward-looking targets, reflecting differing views on the company's AI and government contract pipeline. The following section summarises selected published forecasts for PLTR shares during this period.

DA Davidson (individual analyst view)

DA Davidson set a $175 price target for Palantir, implying potential upside of 31.29% from prevailing levels. The call followed a rating upgrade and reflected continued confidence in the company's commercial and government AI contract momentum (Benzinga, 21 July 2026).

Rosenblatt (individual analyst view)

Rosenblatt's John McPeake projected that Palantir could reach $150 by year-end 2026, while assigning a relatively low probability to the stock reaching that level during July. The forecast cited reported revenue growth and a 46% operating margin as factors supporting the projected trajectory (Yahoo Finance, 30 June 2026).

Benzinga (analyst tracking)

Benzinga's tracking of 30 analysts placed the consensus price target for Palantir at $174.10. The three most recent calls from DA Davidson, Rosenblatt and Wedbush produced a combined average target of $210, implying potential upside of 57.40% from the stock's most recent trading level (Benzinga, 21 July 2026).

Investing.com (consensus estimates)

Investing.com's aggregate of 27 analysts placed the average 12-month share price target for Palantir at $182.75, with estimates ranging from $70–$255. The average target implied potential upside of 70.29%, while the breadth of the range reflected continued disagreement over the durability of AI-linked revenue growth (Investing.com, 14 July 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat's tracking of 35 analysts placed the average 12-month price target for Palantir at $190.85, with forecasts ranging from $90–$255. The average implied potential upside of 47.60% from the stock's price of $129.30 at the time of publication (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).

Takeaway: forward-looking targets for Palantir published in July 2026 ranged from $150–$255, while consensus figures stood between $174.10 and $190.85. Most forecasts relied on assumptions about continued expansion in AI-related and government contracts. These targets may change and do not guarantee future performance.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Palantir upcoming earnings

Palantir confirmed on its investor relations page that it will release second-quarter 2026 results on Monday, 3 August 2026, after US markets close. A webcast will follow at 5pm ET (Palantir Investor Relations, 13 July 2026).

The announcement covers the quarter ended 30 June 2026 and follows the company's first-quarter report, released on 4 May 2026. Palantir reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.33, above the $0.28 consensus compiled by LSEG, alongside revenue of $1.63bn, compared with expectations of $1.54bn (CNBC, 4 May 2026).

Management guided for second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.8bn, above the $1.68bn analyst consensus at the time (CNBC, 4 May 2026), and raised full-year revenue guidance to $7.65bn–$7.66bn (Palantir Investor Relations, 4 May 2026).

For the upcoming report, Zacks Investment Research cites a consensus estimate of $0.27 a share, compared with $0.13 in the equivalent quarter of 2025 (Nasdaq, 24 July 2026). Market participants may focus on US government and commercial contract revenue following the growth rates reported in the previous quarter (Palantir Investor Relations, 4 May 2026). However, Palantir has not issued updated guidance ahead of the release (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).

PLTR stock price: technical overview

As of 8.36am UTC on 24 July 2026, the PLTR stock price trades below its main moving-average cluster. According to TradingView, the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages stand at approximately 127, 132, 139 and 155, respectively. The 20-day average remains below the 50-day average, an alignment often associated with a softer near-term trend. The price also sits below the 200-day exponential moving average, at around 142.

Momentum indicators appear mixed rather than extreme. The 14-day relative strength index stands at 42.53, within neutral territory, while the average directional index reads 12.86. Under conventional interpretations, the latter points to limited trend strength, according to TradingView’s technical summary.

On the upside, the nearest classic pivot resistance lies around 151. A daily close above this level could bring the 186 region into focus, based on TradingView’s pivot data, although this indicator alone cannot determine future price movements.

On the downside, the classic pivot near 129 provides an initial reference. The 100-day simple moving average around 139 provides another technical level, while a sustained move below relevant support could bring the 107 area, close to S1 in TradingView’s classic pivot table, into focus (TradingView, 24 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Palantir share price history (2024–2026)

PLTR’s stock price rose substantially over the two years to 24 July 2026, from around $26.65 on 25 July 2024 to $124.97 on 24 July 2026. However, the period also included several sharp price swings.

PLTR gained through late 2024 and 2025 alongside reported growth in government and commercial revenue, before reaching an all-time high of around $201.90 on 3 November 2025. The stock then declined towards year-end, closing 2025 at $177.60 on 31 December while retaining much of its annual gain.

A broader technology sector reassessment of AI valuations during 2026 coincided with further pressure on the shares. PLTR fell to $106.46 on 25 June 2026 before recovering part of the decline through July.

The stock closed at $124.97 on 24 July 2026, around 26.2% below its level at the start of the year but approximately 368.8% above its close two years earlier, on 25 July 2024.