Top 20 largest economies in the world

The world’s largest economies are ranked by nominal gross domestic product (GDP), which measures the total value of goods and services produced within a country at current prices and exchange rates. GDP is one of the main indicators of economic size, although it does not reflect income distribution, living standards or purchasing power.

As of 27 May 2026, the top 20 largest economies in the world by nominal GDP in US dollars were:

Ranking Country GDP 1 United States $31.82tn 2 China $20.65tn 3 Germany $5.33tn 4 India $4.51tn 5 Japan $4.46tn 6 United Kingdom $4.23tn 7 France $3.56tn 8 Italy $2.70tn 9 Russia $2.51tn 10 Canada $2.42tn 11 Brazil $2.29tn 12 Spain $2.04tn 13 Mexico $2.03tn 14 Australia $1.95tn 15 South Korea $1.94tn 16 Turkey $1.58tn 17 Indonesia $1.55tn 18 Netherlands $1.41tn 19 Saudi Arabia $1.32tn 20 Poland $1.11tn

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, 14 April 2026.

1. United States

The United States is the world’s largest economy, with GDP of $31.82 trillion. Its scale reflects a broad economic base, deep capital markets, a highly developed financial system, and major technology, healthcare, energy and manufacturing sectors. The US dollar is also central to global trade and forex markets, appearing in many of the most traded currency pairs.

The IMF projects 2.30% real GDP growth in 2026, supported in part by AI-related capital investment. Monetary policy remains a key market variable, with inflation still relevant for Federal Reserve decision-making. Trade policy has also become more important: US tariff measures have lifted the effective tariff rate from recent historical levels, with implications for import prices, supply chains and trade-sensitive sectors.

2. China

China is the second-largest economy, with a GDP of $20.65 trillion. Its economy remains anchored by industrial production, exports, infrastructure and its role in global supply chains, but the balance between external demand and domestic consumption is still a key question.

The IMF projects 4.40% real GDP growth in 2026. Early 2026 data showed strong export momentum, with exports rising 14.70% in the first quarter, while retail sales grew by a more modest 1.70% in March. That gap suggests growth remains more externally driven than consumer-led. Real estate investment has also continued to contract, keeping pressure on domestic demand and confidence.

3. Germany

Germany is Europe’s largest economy, with a GDP of $5.33 trillion. It remains a major industrial and export economy, particularly in automotive production, engineering, chemicals and machinery.

The IMF projects 0.80% real GDP growth in 2026, although Germany’s government revised its April 2026 estimate down to 0.50% amid pressure from energy prices and weak industrial momentum. Higher energy costs, Chinese electric vehicle competition and US tariffs on EU goods remain headwinds. Germany has also approved a large public investment package, supported by reform of its fiscal rules, while the general government deficit is forecast to widen to 3.70% of GDP in 2026.

4. India

India ranks fourth, with GDP of $4.51 trillion, after overtaking Japan in the 2026 rankings. This is a significant milestone for an economy supported by services, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, domestic consumption and a large working-age population.

India is one of the fastest-growing major economies, with the IMF projecting 6.50% real GDP growth in 2026. Growth has been supported by private consumption, capital formation and continued investment in physical and digital infrastructure. India is also projected to move towards third place in nominal dollar GDP terms in the early 2030s, depending on growth, inflation and exchange-rate movements.

5. Japan

Japan ranks fifth, with GDP of $4.46 trillion, having been overtaken by India. Its economy is still defined by advanced manufacturing, automotive production, robotics, electronics and long-established export relationships.

Japan’s growth outlook is comparatively modest, with the IMF projecting 0.70% real GDP growth in 2026. The yen has remained under pressure, with USD/JPY trading around levels that have kept import costs and household purchasing power in focus. Japan also faces long-running structural challenges, including low productivity growth and weaker per capita income growth than some other advanced economies.

6. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has a GDP of $4.23 trillion. Its economy is led by services, including finance, insurance, technology, education and professional services, and London remains one of the world’s major financial centres.

UK GDP grew 0.60% quarter on quarter in Q1 2026, although growth expectations for the full year remain modest. Since leaving the EU, the UK has continued to pursue bilateral trade agreements, making trade policy and market access important parts of the longer-term outlook. Sterling, gilts, UK equities and Bank of England policy remain key areas of market focus.

7. France

France is the seventh-largest economy, with a GDP of $3.56 trillion. Its economy is broad-based, spanning aerospace, luxury goods, agriculture, energy, tourism, transport and financial services.

The IMF projects 0.90% real GDP growth in 2026, close to the previous year’s pace. Private consumption remains relatively subdued, partly because higher energy costs have weighed on household incomes. As a major Eurozone economy, France also plays an important role in European fiscal policy, regional trade and market sentiment.

8. Italy

Italy’s economy is valued at $2.7 trillion, supported by manufacturing, tourism, industrial machinery, luxury goods and automotive production. It is one of the largest economies in the Eurozone, with deep trade links across Europe.

The IMF projects 0.50% real GDP growth in 2026, one of the lowest growth rates in the top 20. Investment is partly supported by EU Recovery and Resilience Plan funding, but high public debt remains a structural constraint and a watch point for Eurozone sovereign bond spreads. Italy’s outlook is closely tied to domestic fiscal policy, European funding flows and broader Eurozone interest-rate conditions.

9. Russia

Russia enters the top 10 with a GDP of $2.51 trillion. Its economy is heavily shaped by energy exports, commodities, state spending, sanctions and exchange-rate conditions.

The IMF projects 1.10% real GDP growth in 2026, while Russia’s own revised forecast is lower. Economic momentum has weakened as tax increases, lower fossil fuel revenues and a fading wartime spending impulse weigh on activity. Wider discounts on Urals crude compared with Brent have also affected export proceeds. With investment under pressure, inflation still elevated and real income growth slowing, Russia’s economy appears to be moving from a managed slowdown towards stagnation.

10. Canada

Canada ranks tenth, with GDP of $2.42 trillion, moving down one place after Russia’s entry into the top 10. Its economy is supported by energy, mining, agriculture, financial services and close trade links with the United States.

The IMF projects 1.50% real GDP growth in 2026. US tariff escalation has added uncertainty to one of the world’s most important bilateral trade relationships, given the depth of cross-border supply chains in autos, energy, agriculture and manufacturing. At the same time, Canada has climbed in Kearney’s 2026 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index, suggesting continued investor interest despite a more complex trade backdrop.

11. Brazil

Brazil ranks eleventh, with GDP of $2.29 trillion. It is the largest economy in South America and a leading exporter of soybeans, beef, sugar, iron ore and oil.

The IMF projects 1.90% real GDP growth in 2026. Brazil’s performance is closely linked to commodity demand, domestic interest rates, inflation and fiscal policy. Tight central bank policy can influence credit conditions and local equity valuations, while its purchasing power parity-adjusted economy highlights its larger domestic scale when measured by local buying power rather than market exchange rates.

12. Spain

Spain has a GDP of $2.04 trillion and is one of the stronger performers among large EU economies. Tourism, services, exports, renewable energy investment and domestic demand all contribute to its economic base.

The IMF projects 2.10% real GDP growth in 2026. Spain’s direct exposure to US goods tariffs is relatively limited compared with more export-heavy economies, but structural challenges remain. Productivity, housing affordability and youth unemployment continue to shape the country’s longer-term economic outlook within the Eurozone.

13. Mexico

Mexico ranks thirteenth, with GDP of $2.03 trillion. Its economy is closely integrated with the United States and Canada through the USMCA trade framework, and it has become a major beneficiary of nearshoring as companies reassess global supply chains.

The IMF projects 1.60% real GDP growth in 2026. Manufacturing, autos, electronics, agriculture and remittances are all important parts of the economy. The Mexican peso is also widely watched as an emerging-market currency indicator, particularly when US interest-rate expectations or trade policy shift.

14. Australia

Australia ranks fourteenth, with GDP of $1.95 trillion, having overtaken South Korea in 2026. Its economy is supported by mining, services, agriculture, education and financial services.

The IMF projects 2% real GDP growth in 2026. Australia is a major exporter of iron ore, coal and liquefied natural gas, with China remaining a key trading partner. The Australian dollar is often viewed as a commodity-linked currency, so shifts in commodity demand, Chinese growth and Reserve Bank of Australia policy can influence sentiment around Australian assets.

15. South Korea

South Korea ranks fifteenth, with GDP of $1.94 trillion, narrowly behind Australia. Its economy is highly export-oriented, with global strength in semiconductors, consumer electronics, shipbuilding, batteries and advanced manufacturing.

The IMF projects 1.90% real GDP growth in 2026. South Korea’s economic performance is closely tied to global technology investment cycles, especially demand for memory chips and advanced electronics. The Korean won can also be sensitive to US-China trade developments, given the country’s role in regional supply chains.

16. Turkey

Turkey ranks sixteenth, with GDP of $1.58 trillion. Its position between Europe, Asia and the Middle East supports its role in trade, logistics, manufacturing, tourism and energy transit.

The IMF projects 3.40% real GDP growth in 2026, one of the stronger rates in the top 20. However, persistent inflation and long-running lira depreciation remain important macroeconomic challenges. Turkey’s outlook is also shaped by external financing conditions, energy import costs and the direction of monetary policy.

17. Indonesia

Indonesia ranks seventeenth, with GDP of $1.55 trillion. It is Southeast Asia’s largest economy, supported by a young population, urbanisation, domestic consumption, commodities and infrastructure development.

The IMF projects 5% real GDP growth in 2026, making Indonesia one of the fastest-growing economies in the top 20. The country is a major nickel producer, which is relevant to electric vehicle battery supply chains, and it also exports coal, palm oil and liquefied natural gas. Domestic demand and commodity prices are therefore both important drivers of its outlook.

18. Netherlands

The Netherlands ranks eighteenth, with GDP of $1.41 trillion. It has a highly open economy, a major logistics sector and deep integration with Eurozone trade and financial conditions.

The IMF projects 1.20% real GDP growth in 2026. The Port of Rotterdam remains Europe’s largest port, making the Netherlands a central hub for European trade. The country is also home to ASML, the only producer of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, placing it at the centre of the global semiconductor supply chain and US-China technology competition.

19. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia ranks nineteenth, with GDP of $1.32 trillion. Its economy remains closely linked to oil production and OPEC+ policy, although the Vision 2030 diversification programme is designed to expand non-oil sectors such as tourism, logistics, mining and technology.

The IMF projects 3.10% real GDP growth in 2026. Saudi Arabia entered the global top 10 in Kearney’s 2026 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index for the first time, reflecting investor interest in its diversification programme. The Saudi riyal’s peg to the US dollar also means Federal Reserve policy has direct implications for domestic monetary conditions.

20. Poland

Poland ranks twentieth, with GDP of $1.11 trillion. It is one of the largest economies in Central and Eastern Europe, supported by manufacturing, logistics, domestic consumption and EU structural funding.