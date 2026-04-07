CFDs and stocks: how do they compare?

CFDs (contracts for difference) and stocks (shares) trading are often compared, but they’re quite different.

CFDs are derivatives, which means they derive their price from an underlying asset. That asset might be a forex pair, a commodity like gold, an index like the S&P 500, or stock in a company like Apple. You might open a CFD position on a market if you wanted to speculate on its future price.

A stock or share, however, is a unit of ownership in a company. You’d buy stock if you wanted to invest in a company’s future, have a say in shareholder matters, benefit from dividends and so on.

You can use CFDs to trade on share prices. But unlike buying shares outright, they don’t give you any ownership rights.

What are CFDs?

CFDs are derivatives that let you trade on price movements across various assets – like stocks, commodities, or forex – without owning them. They’re flexible, with no fixed end date, so you can keep your position open as long as you like. CFDs are popular for short to medium-term trading and allow leverage (also known as margin trading). This means you can control a larger position with a smaller outlay, though this also increases potential losses as well as profits.

With CFDs, you have the choice of taking a position on an asset rising in price, known as a long position, or falling in price, known as a short position.

Learn more about CFD trading and how it works.

What are stocks?

Stocks, also called shares, represent ownership in a company. When a company goes public, it often raises money by issuing shares to investors, which can then be bought and sold on stock exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange or London Stock Exchange.

Companies first issue shares in the primary market through initial public offerings (IPOs), where investors buy them directly. Once listed, shares trade in the secondary market, where their prices fluctuate based on supply and demand.

Learn more about shares trading and how it works.

Why do traders choose CFDs?

Here’s an overview of why you might choose to trade CFDs.

Broad market access: trade shares, commodities, forex, and more from a single platform.

trade shares, commodities, forex, and more from a single platform. Leverage : control larger positions with a smaller initial outlay (called 'margin'), enhancing potential returns and risks.

: control larger positions with a smaller initial outlay (called 'margin'), enhancing potential returns and risks. Short- and medium-term focus: may suit day trading, where people look to respond to immediate market conditions.

Why do traders choose stocks?

Here’s an overview of why you might choose to trade stocks.

Back a company you believe in: invest in the future of companies across a range of industries and sectors.

invest in the future of companies across a range of industries and sectors. Shareholder rights: benefit from dividend payments and voting rights on a company’s future.

benefit from dividend payments and voting rights on a company’s future. Long-term focus: you might buy shares with the intention of selling them much later on, if you thought a company’s value was set to rise.

Stock investing vs stock CFDs