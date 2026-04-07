CFDs and forex: how do they compare?

CFDs (contracts for difference) and forex trading are often compared, even though they are distinct concepts. Both allow traders to speculate on financial markets, but they differ in scope and application. CFD trading offers access to a wide range of markets, including shares, commodities, and indices, while forex focuses solely on the performance of currency pairs.

With us, forex trading is undertaken as a CFD, meaning you can access global currency markets alongside other asset classes – all with the flexibility and leverage that CFDs provide. However, it’s important to remember that leverage amplifies losses as well as profits.

To clarify the distinctions between CFD and forex trading, here’s the definition of each term.