Trade Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty CFD

Trade Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty (CHF/PLN) forex pair CFDs

Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty (ticker: CHF/PLN) is a currency pair that shows how much one currency is worth relative to another. On Capital.com, you can trade it as a contract for difference (CFD), letting you speculate on exchange-rate movements without owning either currency. This means you can trade in either direction – rising or falling – depending on your outlook.*

Traders often track the Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty rate today to stay informed about short-term market movements.

*CFDs are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty price today

The pair is quoted in zł and is currently trading around 4.59836.

Live price overview

Here’s an overview of the current Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty price and its recent trading ranges.

Daily range: 4.58201 – 4.60257

4.58201 – 4.60257 Daily movement: +0.01064 (+0.232%)

+0.01064 (+0.232%) Weekly range: 4.57737 – 4.63654

4.57737 – 4.63654 Monthly range: 4.57737 – 4.74166

4.57737 – 4.74166 Yearly range: 4.48753 – 4.79383

Why trade forex CFDs on the price of Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty with Capital.com?

Capital.com provides tools designed to support clear analysis and informed trading in the FX market.

Advanced charting and analysis

Use interactive tools to study the Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty price chart in detail.

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What influences the price of Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty?

The Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty (CHF/PLN) forex pair price can be influenced by a range of market factors, including:

Interest rate expectations and central bank decisions

Inflation and economic data releases

Political or geopolitical developments

Market sentiment and risk appetite

Trade flows and economic performance of the related economies

Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty forecasts

Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty forecasts commonly reference recent news, company updates, and broader market trends rather than fixed price targets. Some traders combine technical analysis with fundamental insights to form their expectations.*

Instead of relying on a single forecast, many traders monitor ongoing analysis and real-time data to adapt to changing market conditions.

*Analyst forecasts are often inaccurate. Past performance isn’t a reliable indicator of future results.

How to trade Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty forex CFDs

Trading forex CFDs involves speculating on movements between two currencies:

Go long (buy) if you think the base currency may appreciate

Go short (sell) if you think it may weaken

Leverage allows greater exposure with a smaller deposit, but magnifies losses.

Risks of trading forex CFDs

Key risks include: