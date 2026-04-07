ALMA trading strategies

There are several ways to use the ALMA indicator in trading. For example, for trend analysis or pairing it with other technical tools for a fuller picture.

How to use ALMA indicator in trading

There are several different ways you can use the indicator, and you can pair it with other technical analysis tools for a fuller picture.

Trend identification

The Arnaud Legoux moving average can help identify the price trend direction, revealing if it's bullish (upward) or bearish (downward).

When the lowest point of each candlestick on a price chart is below the ALMA line, it suggests a potential bearish trend. Conversely, if the lowest point is above the ALMA line, it indicates a possible bullish trend.

Meanwhile, the wider the distance between the candlesticks and the ALMA line, the stronger the trend. A narrowing gap between them could signal a potential trend reversal.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Trend reversal

As noted earlier, when the Arnaud Legoux moving average line begins to change direction in relation to the price chart, it can provide early warnings of potential trend reversals.

For instance, if the price moves from consistently being above the ALMA line (indicating a bullish trend) to crossing below it, it could signal a shift towards a bearish trend. Similarly, if the price transitions from consistently being below the ALMA line (signifying a bearish trend) to crossing above it, it may suggest a shift towards a bullish trend.

ALMA line repositions from below to above the price chart, signalling a potential trend reversal.



Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Support and resistance

The Arnaud Legoux moving average can also serve as a dynamic support and resistance as it can adapt to changing price action.

When the price is above the ALMA line, it may act as a support level, suggesting that the price could bounce off the line and move higher. Conversely, when the price is below the ALMA line, it could act as a resistance level, indicating that the price might face downward pressure and could reverse lower.

Traders who follow this strategy may consider a long position when the price approaches the ALMA line from above, treating it as a potential support level. Similarly, they could consider a short position when the price approaches the ALMA line from below, treating it as a potential resistance level.

Combine with other indicators

The Arnaud Legoux moving average can be combined with other moving averages with different calculation methods and timeframes to enhance trading strategies and potentially enhance the quality of the signals. It can also be used in conjunction with other indicators such as relative strength index (RSI), parabolic stop and reserve (SAR), and Bollinger Bands® to confirm a trend and determine its strength.