How to trade with a moving average

Below are some ways of how to use the moving average indicator to enhance your trading experience.

Choosing the right time frame

Moving average is available on most trading platforms, and appears as a line that follows a chart. For example, on the chart below, a 20-day moving average is shown as a blue line following the candle chart.

Traders can choose between multiple time frames, also known as the “look-back” periods, and can range from a few hours to several months. Shorter timeframes may make the moving average indicator more sensitive to price movements, while longer time frames may provide a smoother indication of the underlying trend.

*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results

Identifying a trend

As its original use suggests, moving averages are widely used to identify price trends. When the price moves above the moving average, it is considered to signal a potential uptrend, while a price movement below the moving average may indicate a possible downtrend. Additionally, the slope of the moving average can provide information about the momentum of the trend.

*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results

Determining support and resistance

Moving averages can also act as dynamic support and resistance levels. In an uptrend, the moving average may act as a support level, where prices tend to bounce off and continue the upward movement. Conversely, in a downtrend, the moving average can serve as a resistance level, causing prices to reverse their downward trajectory.

This feature of moving averages can help traders identify entry and exit points, set stop-losses and take-profit orders. Note that ordinary stop-losses do not protect from slippage. A guaranteed stop-loss may be used, yet it comes at a fee.

*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results