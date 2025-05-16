Largest economies by GDP in 2026Global GDP rankings shifted in 2026, with India moving ahead of Japan, Russia entering the top 10, and Australia overtaking South Korea.
The world’s largest economies are those with the highest gross domestic product (GDP), a key measure of economic activity. GDP reflects the total value of goods and services produced within a country, making it a useful indicator of economic size.
Large economies often play a significant role in international trade, attract foreign investment, and influence forex markets, shares, stock indices and, in some cases, commodity prices.
Here are the 20 largest economies in the world by GDP, how they shape global markets, and what their rankings may mean for traders.
Top 20 largest economies in the world
The world’s largest economies are ranked by nominal gross domestic product (GDP), which measures the total value of goods and services produced within a country at current prices and exchange rates. GDP is one of the main indicators of economic size, although it does not reflect income distribution, living standards or purchasing power.
As of 27 May 2026, the top 20 largest economies in the world by nominal GDP in US dollars were:
|Ranking
|Country
|GDP
|1
|United States
|$31.82tn
|2
|China
|$20.65tn
|3
|Germany
|$5.33tn
|4
|India
|$4.51tn
|5
|Japan
|$4.46tn
|6
|United Kingdom
|$4.23tn
|7
|France
|$3.56tn
|8
|Italy
|$2.70tn
|9
|Russia
|$2.51tn
|10
|Canada
|$2.42tn
|11
|Brazil
|$2.29tn
|12
|Spain
|$2.04tn
|13
|Mexico
|$2.03tn
|14
|Australia
|$1.95tn
|15
|South Korea
|$1.94tn
|16
|Turkey
|$1.58tn
|17
|Indonesia
|$1.55tn
|18
|Netherlands
|$1.41tn
|19
|Saudi Arabia
|$1.32tn
|20
|Poland
|$1.11tn
Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, 14 April 2026.
1. United States
The United States is the world’s largest economy, with GDP of $31.82 trillion. Its scale reflects a broad economic base, deep capital markets, a highly developed financial system, and major technology, healthcare, energy and manufacturing sectors. The US dollar is also central to global trade and forex markets, appearing in many of the most traded currency pairs.
2. China
China is the second-largest economy, with a GDP of $20.65 trillion. Its economy remains anchored by industrial production, exports, infrastructure and its role in global supply chains, but the balance between external demand and domestic consumption is still a key question.
3. Germany
Germany is Europe’s largest economy, with a GDP of $5.33 trillion. It remains a major industrial and export economy, particularly in automotive production, engineering, chemicals and machinery.
4. India
India ranks fourth, with GDP of $4.51 trillion, after overtaking Japan in the 2026 rankings. This is a significant milestone for an economy supported by services, digital infrastructure, manufacturing, domestic consumption and a large working-age population.
5. Japan
Japan ranks fifth, with GDP of $4.46 trillion, having been overtaken by India. Its economy is still defined by advanced manufacturing, automotive production, robotics, electronics and long-established export relationships.
6. United Kingdom
The United Kingdom has a GDP of $4.23 trillion. Its economy is led by services, including finance, insurance, technology, education and professional services, and London remains one of the world’s major financial centres.
7. France
France is the seventh-largest economy, with a GDP of $3.56 trillion. Its economy is broad-based, spanning aerospace, luxury goods, agriculture, energy, tourism, transport and financial services.
8. Italy
Italy’s economy is valued at $2.7 trillion, supported by manufacturing, tourism, industrial machinery, luxury goods and automotive production. It is one of the largest economies in the Eurozone, with deep trade links across Europe.
9. Russia
Russia enters the top 10 with a GDP of $2.51 trillion. Its economy is heavily shaped by energy exports, commodities, state spending, sanctions and exchange-rate conditions.
10. Canada
Canada ranks tenth, with GDP of $2.42 trillion, moving down one place after Russia’s entry into the top 10. Its economy is supported by energy, mining, agriculture, financial services and close trade links with the United States.
11. Brazil
Brazil ranks eleventh, with GDP of $2.29 trillion. It is the largest economy in South America and a leading exporter of soybeans, beef, sugar, iron ore and oil.
12. Spain
Spain has a GDP of $2.04 trillion and is one of the stronger performers among large EU economies. Tourism, services, exports, renewable energy investment and domestic demand all contribute to its economic base.
13. Mexico
Mexico ranks thirteenth, with GDP of $2.03 trillion. Its economy is closely integrated with the United States and Canada through the USMCA trade framework, and it has become a major beneficiary of nearshoring as companies reassess global supply chains.
14. Australia
Australia ranks fourteenth, with GDP of $1.95 trillion, having overtaken South Korea in 2026. Its economy is supported by mining, services, agriculture, education and financial services.
15. South Korea
South Korea ranks fifteenth, with GDP of $1.94 trillion, narrowly behind Australia. Its economy is highly export-oriented, with global strength in semiconductors, consumer electronics, shipbuilding, batteries and advanced manufacturing.
16. Turkey
Turkey ranks sixteenth, with GDP of $1.58 trillion. Its position between Europe, Asia and the Middle East supports its role in trade, logistics, manufacturing, tourism and energy transit.
17. Indonesia
Indonesia ranks seventeenth, with GDP of $1.55 trillion. It is Southeast Asia’s largest economy, supported by a young population, urbanisation, domestic consumption, commodities and infrastructure development.
18. Netherlands
The Netherlands ranks eighteenth, with GDP of $1.41 trillion. It has a highly open economy, a major logistics sector and deep integration with Eurozone trade and financial conditions.
19. Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ranks nineteenth, with GDP of $1.32 trillion. Its economy remains closely linked to oil production and OPEC+ policy, although the Vision 2030 diversification programme is designed to expand non-oil sectors such as tourism, logistics, mining and technology.
20. Poland
Poland ranks twentieth, with GDP of $1.11 trillion. It is one of the largest economies in Central and Eastern Europe, supported by manufacturing, logistics, domestic consumption and EU structural funding.
What makes an economy large?
The size of an economy is usually measured by gross domestic product (GDP), which captures the total value of goods and services produced within a country. GDP is widely used because it gives a comparable measure of economic output, helping investors, policymakers and traders assess the relative scale of national economies.
Several factors can contribute to a large economy:
- Industrial output: countries with strong manufacturing and production sectors often generate high levels of economic activity, employment and exports.
- Services sector: finance, technology, healthcare, education and professional services are major contributors to GDP, particularly in advanced economies.
- Trade and exports: countries with competitive industries and strong trade relationships can benefit from external demand. Tariffs, trade agreements and supply-chain changes can also affect trade flows.
- Innovation and technology: investment in research, infrastructure and productivity-enhancing technology can support long-term growth.
- Consumer demand: large populations with rising incomes can support domestic consumption, which is often a major part of GDP.
How do large economies impact financial markets?
Large economies influence global financial markets through their currencies, stock markets, trade policies and demand for commodities. Their economic performance can affect forex trends, equity markets and commodity prices, shaping market volatility and risk conditions around the world.
Forex markets and currency pairs
Major economies issue reserve currencies such as the US dollar (USD), euro (EUR), and Japanese yen (JPY). These currencies are widely used in global trade and forex markets, with central bank policy and economic indicators often driving exchange-rate moves. Growth, inflation and interest-rate decisions from large economies can affect currency valuations and international capital flows.Stock markets & global indices
Stock markets and global indices
Stock markets in major economies, including the US (US Tech 100), Hong Kong (Hong Kong 50), and Germany (Germany 40), can influence broader equity market sentiment. GDP growth, corporate earnings, monetary policy and trade conditions in these regions may affect stock indices worldwide. Economic downturns or policy shifts in leading economies can also create volatility, particularly in sectors exposed to international trade or interest rates.Commodities markets
Commodities markets
Large economies play a central role in global commodities markets. Demand from major economies, particularly China and the US, alongside supply factors such as production levels, sanctions, tariffs and geopolitical events, can affect prices for crude oil, industrial metals and agricultural goods. Trade agreements and policy changes between large economies can also disrupt supply chains and influence commodity prices and market sentiment.
What are the smallest economies in the world?
The world’s smallest economies are often countries with small populations, remote locations or narrow economic bases. As of May 2026, the five smallest economies by nominal GDP in US dollars were:
|Rank
|Country
|GDP
|1
|Tuvalu
|$79 million
|2
|Nauru
|$179 million
|3
|Marshall Islands
|$294 million
|4
|Kiribati
|$333 million
|5
|Palau
|$353 million
Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, 14 April 2026.