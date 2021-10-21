BYD Company stock forecast: Record exports offset domestic weaknessBYD’s June sales showed a second month of annual growth, as record overseas exports partly offset a 22% decline in domestic sales. Explore third-party 1211 price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
BYD Company Limited (1211) is trading near $87.70 HKD as of 3.18pm UTC on 23 July 2026, within an intraday range of $86.90–$88.75 HKD. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Recent price action has coincided with BYD's June sales data, released in early July. The figures showed a second consecutive month of year-on-year growth, with overseas exports rising 94.73% to a record 175,349 units and partly offsetting a 22% decline in domestic sales (Moomoo, 2 July 2026). Shares rose by roughly 9% around 2 July 2026 after the data reduced some concerns about the company's growth outlook (CNBC, 2 July 2026). Attention has since shifted towards BYD's next earnings report, alongside broader movements among Hong Kong-listed Chinese EV manufacturers, including Xiaomi (CNBC, 2 July 2026).
Third-party BYD outlook: focus shifts to upcoming earnings
As of 23 July 2026, third-party BYD Company stock predictions indicate a range of potential share-price outcomes based on expectations for overseas exports, domestic demand and margins. The following section summarises third-party projections published between 1 July and 23 July 2026.
Investing.com (consensus estimates)
Investing.com projects an average 12-month price target of $124.63 HKD for BYD Co Ltd-H, implying 40.58% potential upside from the reference price used in its model, with estimates ranging from $87.38 HKD to $146.80 HKD across 28 analysts. The consensus combines broker forecasts that account for factors such as overseas export growth and domestic pricing pressure (Investing.com, 22 July 2026).
TipRanks (analyst consensus)
TipRanks projects an average 12-month price target of $202.88 HKD for BYD's H-shares, based on ratings issued during the preceding three months, with forecasts ranging from $104.99 HKD to $660.21 HKD. This wide spread reflects differing assumptions about the extent to which international volume growth could offset weaker domestic conditions (TipRanks, 20 July 2026).
Futunn (UBS research note)
UBS projects a 12-month target of $135 HKD for BYD's H-shares, up from $128 HKD, while maintaining a Buy rating. The revision assumes continued growth in overseas EV demand and considers shipping constraints and higher oil prices since March as factors affecting international pricing conditions (Futunn, 18 June 2026).
Simply Wall St (fair value model)
Simply Wall St's discounted cash flow model produces a fair value estimate above BYD's share price at the time of analysis, accounting for expected free cash flow growth alongside year-on-year declines in new energy vehicle production in April 2026 and a sharp contraction in first-quarter profit (Simply Wall St, 21 June 2026).
MarketBeat (aggregated Wall Street targets)
MarketBeat's consensus for BYD's US-listed shares includes a range of 12-month analyst price targets reflecting differing views on export growth and currency-adjusted valuation multiples, updated as brokers issue new ratings within the preceding 12 months (MarketBeat, 20 July 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
BYD Company: upcoming earnings
BYD reported its first-quarter 2026 results on 28 April 2026, with revenue reaching 150.23bn CNY compared with a forecast of 147.98bn CNY, while earnings per share came in at 0.45 CNY, below the consensus estimate of 0.53 CNY (MarketBeat, 27 April 2026). Net profit declined year on year, following weaker new energy vehicle production and sales during the same period, a trend that had followed a first annual profit decline in four years disclosed in BYD's March 2026 filing (Reuters, 27 March 2026).
Exchange-tracked calendar data estimates that BYD will release its second-quarter 2026 results on 28 August 2026 for its Hong Kong-listed shares (MarketScreener, 25 June 2026). A separate data aggregator estimates a release date of 29 August 2026 and lists a full-year revenue forecast of 184.36bn CNY (Investing.com, 28 April 2026).
As of 23 July 2026, BYD had not published a press release or regulatory filing confirming the exact date or time of the results, with MarketBeat noting the date remains an estimate 'based off last year's report dates' (MarketBeat, 21 July 2026).
1211 stock price: technical overview
As of 3.18pm UTC on 23 July 2026, the 1211 stock price traded near $87.70 HKD. The price is above the 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), at approximately $83.51 HKD and $86.96 HKD respectively, but below the 100-day and 200-day SMAs, at approximately $94.87 HKD and $97.14 HKD. The 20-day SMA also remains above the 50-day SMA, while both longer-term averages remain above the market price.
The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at around 55.60, placing it in neutral territory and below levels commonly associated with overbought conditions. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) is 16.93, below the 25 level often associated with an established trend. Together, these readings do not indicate a strong directional trend.
According to TradingView's classic pivot calculations, the nearest resistance level is $89.27 HKD, followed by the R2 level at $106.08 HKD. A move above initial resistance would also bring the 100-day SMA at $94.87 HKD into focus before R2.
On the downside, the classic pivot point at $80.33 HKD provides an initial technical reference, while the 20-day SMA stands at $83.51 HKD. A daily close below the pivot area could shift attention towards the S1 level at $63.52 HKD. However, the moving averages between $83.51 HKD and $86.96 HKD provide nearer reference levels (TradingView, 23 July 2026).
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
BYD Company (1211): Capital.com analyst view
BYD's share-price performance in 2026 has been mixed. The stock declined as first-quarter profit contracted, then recovered following stronger export figures. Shares fell towards multi-year lows earlier in the year as domestic new energy vehicle sales weakened, before rising after June delivery data showed a second consecutive month of year-on-year growth, supported by higher overseas shipments.
The price response highlights the balance between domestic demand, export volumes and earnings performance. Continued overseas expansion may influence BYD's outlook, although its effect will depend on shipping capacity, tariff developments in key export markets and competition from other manufacturers.
By contrast, a slower-than-expected recovery in Chinese demand, margin pressure from price competition or regulatory changes affecting the EV sector could weigh on the outlook. Both scenarios remain possible, and neither should be interpreted as a directional signal.
Summary – BYD Company 2026
- As of 3.18pm UTC on 23 July 2026, BYD (1211) traded near $87.70 HKD, within an intraday range of $86.90–$88.75 HKD.
- Shares fell towards multi-year lows earlier in 2026 before rebounding. The price remains below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, at approximately $94.87 HKD and $97.14 HKD respectively.
- TradingView data shows that the 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA. The RSI stands near 55.60, while the ADX remains below 25, with neither indicator pointing to a strong directional trend.
- Factors that may affect BYD's price include overseas export growth, domestic new energy vehicle demand, pricing competition and changing analyst expectations for margins.
- Recent developments include a second consecutive month of year-on-year sales growth in June, record export volumes and an estimated second-quarter earnings release in late August 2026.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most BYD Company stock?
The article does not identify BYD Company’s largest shareholder, so this cannot be confirmed from the page content alone. Ownership data can also change over time as investors adjust their holdings. Readers looking for the latest information should check BYD’s regulatory filings, shareholder disclosures or Hong Kong Stock Exchange announcements, as these provide the most direct source for current ownership details.
What is the five-year BYD Company share price forecast?
The article does not provide a five-year 1211 stock forecast. It focuses on 12-month third-party analyst targets, which range from approximately $87 HKD to $660 HKD. Longer-term projections would involve greater uncertainty because they depend on variables such as overseas expansion, domestic demand, margins, competition, tariffs and regulation. Any five-year estimate should therefore be treated as speculative rather than a reliable prediction.
Is BYD Company a good stock to buy?
Whether BYD Company is a suitable stock to buy depends on an individual’s objectives, risk tolerance and wider portfolio. The article presents both supportive and adverse factors, including export growth, weaker domestic demand, margin pressure and competition. Analyst targets also vary widely, showing that market views differ. This information should not be treated as a recommendation, and readers should carry out their own research before making any trading or investment decision.
Could BYD Company stock go up or down?
Yes. BYD Company’s share price could move in either direction. Potential drivers include overseas export growth, Chinese new energy vehicle demand, earnings, tariffs, shipping capacity, pricing competition and regulatory changes. Technical indicators in the article do not point to a strong directional trend, while analyst forecasts vary considerably. This means both upward and downward scenarios remain possible, and past price movements do not guarantee future performance.
Should I invest in BYD Company stock?
The article cannot determine whether you should invest in BYD Company. That decision depends on your financial circumstances, time horizon, risk tolerance and investment goals. The page highlights both potential opportunities and risks, including export expansion, domestic demand weakness and pressure on margins. It also shows that analysts hold differing views. Consider independent research and, where appropriate, seek professional financial advice before making an investment decision.
Can I trade BYD Company CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade BYD Company CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.