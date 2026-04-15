Trade Thermon Group Holdings Inc - THR CFD

What is Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)?

Thermon Group Holdings Inc is a company specializing in engineered thermal solutions. It designs, manufactures, and markets products that provide heat tracing, insulation, and coatings primarily for industrial applications. The company's offerings are used to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing, and improve energy efficiency across various sectors including oil and gas, power generation, and chemical processing. Thermon Group Holdings operates through a network of manufacturing facilities and sales offices, serving customers globally. The company focuses on innovation in thermal management technologies and aims to address challenges related to temperature control in harsh environments. Its product portfolio includes heat tracing cables, control systems, and insulation materials designed to withstand extreme conditions. The company’s operations emphasize safety, reliability, and compliance with industry standards. Thermon Group Holdings is positioned within the industrial equipment sector, catering to clients requiring specialized thermal solutions for operational continuity and energy conservation.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Tennant Co currently at $53.84. It has fluctuated between $52.79 and $54.7, marking a daily change of -2.1315%.

FAQ: Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

What is the current price of THR stock?

The current price is $53.84.

Does THR pay dividends?

Thermon Group Holdings Inc pays dividends.

Does THR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via partners and distributors in the UAE with no official regional office or subsidiary.

What is THR best known for?

Thermon Group Holdings Inc is most famous for its industrial heating solutions and thermal insulation products.

What assets are typically shown together with THR?

Commonly shown alongside THR: Remitly Global Inc, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Kendrion