Trade Super Retail Group - SULau CFD

What is Super Retail Group (SULau)?

Super Retail Group is an Australian-based retail company specializing in the sale of sporting, outdoor, and leisure goods. Established in the mid-20th century, the company operates a portfolio of well-known retail brands that cater to a diverse customer base. Its business model focuses on providing a wide range of products including apparel, equipment, and accessories for sports, camping, and automotive markets. The company maintains a significant presence through physical stores and an e-commerce platform, serving customers across Australia and New Zealand. Super Retail Group emphasizes supply chain efficiency and customer service as key components of its operations. It is recognized for adapting to changing consumer preferences and market trends within the retail sector. The company’s organizational structure supports both wholesale and retail activities, enabling it to manage brand development and distribution effectively. Its strategic initiatives often include expanding product offerings and enhancing the shopping experience to maintain competitiveness in the retail industry.

Super Retail Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with Super Retail Group currently at A$12.483. It has fluctuated between A$12.437 and A$12.787 during the session, marking a daily change of -0.5588%.

FAQ: Super Retail Group (SULau)

What is the current price of SULau stock?

The current price stands at A$12.483.

Does SULau pay dividends?

Super Retail Group pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SULau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Super Retail Group has a registered office in the UAE located in Dubai Internet City.

What is SULau best known for?

Super Retail Group is most famous for its retail brands including Supercheap Auto and Rebel Sport.

What assets are typically shown together with SULau?

Commonly shown alongside SULau: SOUTH32 LIMITED ORD NPV (DI), Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF, Jumbo Interactive