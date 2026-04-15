Trade Scentre Group Limited - SCGau CFD

What is Scentre Group Limited (SCGau)?

Scentre Group Limited is an Australian company specializing in the ownership, development, and management of retail real estate assets. The company primarily operates shopping centers across Australia and New Zealand, focusing on premium retail destinations that combine retail, dining, and entertainment offerings. It was established following the restructuring of Westfield Group's Australian and New Zealand operations. Scentre Group's portfolio includes a diverse range of properties that serve as major hubs for consumer activity, providing spaces for both local and international retailers. The company emphasizes sustainable development and operational efficiency within its properties, integrating environmental and social governance principles into its business practices. Scentre Group plays a significant role in the retail property sector in the region, contributing to urban development and economic activity through its managed assets. Its operations include leasing, property management, and development, with a focus on enhancing customer experiences and maintaining long-term asset value.

Scentre Group Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing intraday movements, with Scentre Group Limited currently at A$3.564. Its value has ranged between A$3.516 and A$3.566, encompassing a daily change of +0.8508%.

FAQ: Scentre Group Limited (SCGau)

What is the current price of SCGau stock?

The last traded price is A$3.564.

Does SCGau pay dividends?

Scentre Group Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SCGau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Scentre Group Limited has a registered presence in the UAE through partnerships but no direct office or subsidiary.

What is SCGau best known for?

Scentre Group Limited is most famous for owning and operating Westfield shopping centres.

What assets are typically shown together with SCGau?

Commonly shown alongside SCGau: Seeing Machines Ltd, Northwest Pipe Co, Progress Software Corp