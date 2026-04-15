Trade REA Group Ltd - REAau CFD

What is REA Group Ltd (REAau)?

REA Group Ltd is an Australian digital advertising company specializing in property. It operates online real estate advertising platforms that facilitate property transactions by connecting buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company provides a range of services including property listings, market data, and analytics to support decision-making in the real estate sector. Its platforms serve residential, commercial, and rental property markets, offering tools for property search, valuation, and marketing. REA Group Ltd also engages in digital media and technology development to enhance user experience and improve the efficiency of property transactions. The company collaborates with real estate agencies, developers, and other stakeholders within the property industry. It has expanded its operations beyond Australia, establishing a presence in various international markets. The business model primarily revolves around subscription fees and advertising revenue generated through its digital platforms. REA Group Ltd is recognized for its role in transforming traditional real estate processes through digital innovation.

REA Group Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with REA Group Ltd at A$160.91. During the session, the price has ranged between A$159.57 and A$162.57, reflecting a daily change of -0.5453%.

FAQ: REA Group Ltd (REAau)

What is the current price of REAau stock?

The current trading price is A$160.91.

Does REAau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does REAau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

REA Group Ltd operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is REAau best known for?

The company is most famous for its online real estate advertising platforms.

What assets are typically shown together with REAau?

Commonly shown alongside REAau: Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Elior Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewelley