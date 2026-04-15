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What is PVH (PVH)?

PVH Corp is a global apparel company known for designing, marketing, and distributing a variety of clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company owns several well-known brands that span different segments of the fashion industry, including dress shirts, casual wear, and outerwear. PVH operates through wholesale, retail, and licensing channels, serving consumers worldwide. Its portfolio includes both heritage and contemporary brands, catering to diverse customer demographics. The company focuses on brand development, product innovation, and expanding its global footprint. PVH’s business strategy involves adapting to changing consumer preferences and retail environments while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.

PVH Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with PVH priced at $85.9. During the session, it has fluctuated between $84.72 and $88.07, registering a daily change of -2.5308%.

FAQ: PVH (PVH)

What is the current price of PVH stock?

The current stock price is $85.9.

Does PVH pay dividends?

PVH pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PVH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

PVH does not maintain an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is PVH best known for?

The company is most famous for its ownership of global apparel brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

What assets are typically shown together with PVH?

Commonly shown alongside PVH: Amplify Cybersecurity ETF, WillScot Holdings Corp, DKSH