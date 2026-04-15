Trade ProShares Short QQQ - PSQ CFD

What is ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)?

ProShares Short QQQ is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide inverse exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index. It aims to deliver the opposite daily performance of the index, allowing investors to potentially profit from declines in the underlying benchmark. The fund utilizes derivatives such as swaps and futures contracts to achieve its investment objective. It is part of the broader ProShares family, which offers a range of leveraged and inverse ETFs targeting various market indices and sectors. The fund is commonly used by investors seeking to hedge portfolio risk or to speculate on downward movements in the technology-heavy Nasdaq-100. As an investment vehicle, it is structured to reset its exposure daily, which can lead to performance deviations over longer periods due to compounding effects. The fund's management involves monitoring market conditions and adjusting derivative positions to maintain inverse exposure. It is regulated under the framework applicable to exchange-traded funds in the United States.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading, with ProShares Short QQQ sitting at $29.47. The session has seen prices move between $29.25 and $29.54, marking a daily change of -0.4741%.

FAQ: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

What is the current price of PSQ stock?

The current price is $29.47.

Does PSQ pay dividends?

No dividends are distributed by this fund.

Does PSQ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has no registered presence or office in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors only.

What is PSQ best known for?

The fund is most famous for providing inverse exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index.

What assets are typically shown together with PSQ?

Commonly shown alongside PSQ: Melrose Industries PLC, First Majestic Silver Corp., Scandi Standard