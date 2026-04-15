Trade Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp - PGC CFD

What is Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC)?

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp is a financial services company engaged in banking and investment management. It operates through its subsidiary banks, providing commercial and retail banking services including loans, deposits, and treasury management. The company also offers investment advisory and wealth management services. Its banking operations focus on serving small to medium-sized businesses and individual clients within its regional markets. Peapack-Gladstone Financial emphasizes personalized service and relationship banking. The company’s activities encompass credit analysis, asset management, and fiduciary services, supporting the financial needs of its customer base.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp trading at $39.28. The price range for the session is from $38.27 to $39.22, with a daily change of -0.2036%.

FAQ: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC)

What is the current price of PGC stock?

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp's current price is $39.28.

Does PGC pay dividends?

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PGC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is PGC best known for?

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp is most famous for community banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with PGC?

Commonly shown alongside PGC: ANA Holdings Inc., Biogen, Elior Group