Trade Old National Bancorp/IN - ONB CFD

What is Old National Bancorp/IN (ONB)?

Old National Bancorp is a regional financial services holding company headquartered in Indiana. It operates through its subsidiary, Old National Bank, providing a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. The company offers commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, mortgage lending, and insurance services. It serves customers primarily in the Midwest region of the United States. Old National Bancorp focuses on community banking with an emphasis on local decision-making and customer relationships. The company has a network of branches and ATMs to support its retail banking operations. It also provides treasury management and capital markets services to commercial clients. Old National Bancorp has a history dating back to the 19th century and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions. It is known for its commitment to community development and corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company operates within the regulatory framework applicable to financial institutions in the United States.

Old National Bancorp/IN Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market movements for Old National Bancorp/IN, currently trading at $23.38. The day's price has fluctuated between $23.22 and $23.63, with a daily change percentage of -0.8065%.

FAQ: Old National Bancorp/IN (ONB)

What is the current price of ONB stock?

The last recorded price is $23.38.

Does ONB pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ONB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Old National Bancorp has an official regional presence in the UAE through a registered office in Dubai Internet City.

What is ONB best known for?

The company is most famous for providing regional banking and financial services in the Midwest.

What assets are typically shown together with ONB?

Commonly shown alongside ONB: IREN Limited, Archrock Inc, Synnex Corporation