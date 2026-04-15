Trade NZME Limited - NZMau CFD

What is NZME Limited (NZMau)?

NZME Limited is a New Zealand-based media company involved in the publishing, broadcasting, and digital media sectors. It operates a range of newspapers, radio stations, and digital platforms, providing news, entertainment, and advertising services across various regions. The company has a significant presence in New Zealand's media landscape, offering content through both traditional and online channels. Its portfolio includes metropolitan and regional newspapers, as well as a network of radio stations catering to diverse audiences. NZME Limited also engages in digital innovation to adapt to changing consumer behaviors and media consumption patterns. The company plays a role in delivering local and national news, sports coverage, and lifestyle content. It is structured to support integrated media operations, combining print, broadcast, and digital assets to reach a broad audience. NZME Limited contributes to the media industry's development within New Zealand by maintaining a multi-platform approach to content distribution and advertising solutions.

NZME Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest session activity, as NZME Limited currently trades at A$0.9059. The intraday range spans from A$0.8791 to A$0.914, with a daily percentage change of +1.6949%.

FAQ: NZME Limited (NZMau)

What is the current price of NZMau stock?

NZME Limited is trading at A$0.9059 currently.

Does NZMau pay dividends?

NZME Limited pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does NZMau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

NZME Limited does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is NZMau best known for?

The company is most famous for its media and publishing operations in New Zealand.

What assets are typically shown together with NZMau?

Commonly shown alongside NZMau: iShares S&P 500 Top 20 UCITS ETF, Vanguard FTSE North America UCITS ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF