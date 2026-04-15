Trade Macmahon Holdings - MAHau CFD

What is Macmahon Holdings (MAHau)?

Macmahon Holdings is an Australian company that provides mining and construction services. It offers a range of services including mining contract operations, civil construction, and engineering solutions primarily to the resources sector. Macmahon Holdings operates across multiple commodities such as coal, gold, and iron ore, delivering services from exploration through to mine closure. The company emphasizes safety, operational efficiency, and technical expertise in its projects. With a presence in Australia and internationally, Macmahon Holdings supports mining clients through integrated service offerings that cover various stages of mining and infrastructure development.

Macmahon Holdings Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by real-time market activity, as Macmahon Holdings reaches A$0.8509. The daily low and high have ranged between A$0.8441 and A$0.8691, with a daily percentage difference of -1.1708%.

FAQ: Macmahon Holdings (MAHau)

What is the current price of MAHau stock?

The stock is currently valued at A$0.8509.

Does MAHau pay dividends?

Macmahon Holdings pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does MAHau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Macmahon Holdings operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is MAHau best known for?

The company is most famous for its mining services and construction contracting.

What assets are typically shown together with MAHau?

Commonly shown alongside MAHau: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, SGX, Ten Lifestyle Group PLC