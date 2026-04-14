Trade ITOCHU Corporation - 8001 CFD

What is ITOCHU Corporation (8001)?

ITOCHU Corporation is a major Japanese general trading company engaged in a wide range of business activities including import and export, domestic trading, and investment. The company operates across various sectors such as textiles, machinery, metals, energy, chemicals, food, and information technology. It maintains a global presence with numerous subsidiaries and affiliates, facilitating international trade and business development. ITOCHU plays a significant role in supply chain management and resource procurement, leveraging its extensive network to connect markets worldwide. The company also invests in infrastructure projects and ventures in emerging industries, contributing to economic growth and diversification. Its diversified business model allows it to adapt to changing market conditions and pursue sustainable development initiatives. ITOCHU Corporation is recognized for its integrated approach combining trading, investment, and services to support global commerce and industry.

ITOCHU Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active buying and selling, with Magnera Corp currently at ¥3252.45. During the session, prices ranged from ¥3191.66 to ¥3242.53, with a daily change percentage of 0%.

FAQ: ITOCHU Corporation (8001)

What is the current price of 8001 stock?

The current price stands at ¥3252.45.

Does 8001 pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8001 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ITOCHU Corporation has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 8001 best known for?

ITOCHU Corporation is most famous for its diversified trading and investment activities across multiple industries.

What assets are typically shown together with 8001?

Commonly shown alongside 8001: Xcel Energy, Rentokil Initial plc, Pop Mart International Group Limited