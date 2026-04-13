Trade EDREAMS ODIGEO, S.A. - EDRes CFD

What is EDREAMS ODIGEO, S.A. (EDRes)?

eDreams ODIGEO, S.A. is a multinational online travel company specializing in the provision of flight bookings, hotel reservations, and other travel-related services. Founded through the merger of several European online travel agencies, the company operates multiple consumer brands across various markets, offering a platform that facilitates travel planning and purchases. Its services include package holidays, car rentals, and dynamic travel packages, catering to a broad customer base primarily in Europe and other international regions. The company leverages technology to provide a user-friendly interface for travelers to compare prices and options from numerous airlines and accommodation providers. Headquartered in Spain, eDreams ODIGEO has established itself as one of the leading online travel agencies in Europe. It focuses on integrating digital solutions to enhance the travel experience, aiming to streamline booking processes and offer comprehensive travel options. The company operates in a competitive market influenced by evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements in the travel industry.

EDREAMS ODIGEO, S.A. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by EDREAMS ODIGEO, S.A., currently priced at €3.139. Its intraday range has been from €3.096 to €3.136, showing a daily change of -2.511%.

FAQ: EDREAMS ODIGEO, S.A. (EDRes)

What is the current price of EDRes stock?

EDREAMS ODIGEO, S.A. shares closed at €3.139 today.

Does EDRes pay dividends?

EDREAMS ODIGEO, S.A. pays dividends.

Does EDRes have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

EDREAMS ODIGEO, S.A. does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is EDRes best known for?

EDREAMS ODIGEO, S.A. is most famous for its online travel booking platforms.

What assets are typically shown together with EDRes?

Commonly shown alongside EDRes: Netwealth Group, Global X MSCI Greece ETF, NIO Inc - ADR