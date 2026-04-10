Trade CRH PLC - GBP - CRHl CFD

What is CRH PLC - GBP (CRHl)?

CRH PLC is an international building materials group headquartered in Ireland. It operates through a diversified portfolio of products and services, including aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete, and construction accessories. The company serves a broad range of customers in construction and infrastructure sectors across multiple regions, including Europe, North America, and other global markets. CRH PLC's business model emphasizes vertical integration and local market presence, enabling it to adapt to regional demands and regulatory environments. The company has grown through a combination of organic development and acquisitions, positioning itself as one of the largest building materials companies worldwide. Its operations span the supply chain from raw materials extraction to finished products, supporting residential, commercial, and civil engineering projects. CRH PLC focuses on sustainability and innovation within the construction materials industry, aiming to reduce environmental impact and improve resource efficiency. The company is structured to balance global scale with local expertise, maintaining a significant role in the construction materials sector.

CRH PLC - GBP Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, with CRH PLC - GBP currently at £86.67. It has moved between £85.25 and £88.57 during the session, with a daily change percentage of +2.6226%.

FAQ: CRH PLC - GBP (CRHl)

What is the current price of CRHl stock?

The current price is £86.67.

Does CRHl pay dividends?

CRH PLC pays dividends to its investors.

Does CRHl have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CRH PLC maintains a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is CRHl best known for?

CRH PLC is most famous for its building materials and construction products.

What assets are typically shown together with CRHl?

Commonly shown alongside CRHl: Xtrackers Nifty 50 Swap UCITS ETF, Invesco Technology S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund