Trade Aviva PLC - AV. CFD

What is Aviva (AV.)?

Aviva is a multinational insurance company headquartered in the United Kingdom. It operates primarily in the fields of life insurance, general insurance, and asset management. The company serves a diverse customer base, including individuals, families, and businesses, offering a range of products such as life and health insurance, retirement solutions, and savings plans. Aviva has a significant presence in the UK, Ireland, Canada, and select European countries, making it one of the leading insurers in these markets. The company emphasizes risk management and financial stability, aiming to provide long-term value to its clients. Aviva's operations include underwriting, claims handling, and investment management, supported by a network of agents and digital platforms. It also engages in corporate social responsibility initiatives, focusing on sustainability and community support. The company has a history dating back to the 17th century and has evolved through various mergers and acquisitions to become a prominent player in the global insurance industry.

Aviva Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market levels for Aviva, trading at £6.28028. It has moved within a daily range from £6.26972 to £6.33365, with a percentage change of +0.1591%.

FAQ: Aviva (AV.)

What is the current price of AV. stock?

Aviva's last traded price is £6.28028.

Does AV. pay dividends?

Aviva pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AV. have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Aviva has a registered presence in Dubai but no official regional office in the UAE.

What is AV. best known for?

Aviva is most famous for its insurance and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with AV.?

Commonly shown alongside AV.: Addus HomeCare Corp, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Ameris Bancorp