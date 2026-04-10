Trade Associated British Foods PLC - ABF CFD

What is ABF (ABF)?

ABF is a multinational company operating primarily in the logistics and freight transportation sector. The company provides a range of services including road, rail, sea, and air freight, as well as warehousing and supply chain management solutions. It serves a diverse client base across various industries, facilitating the movement of goods both domestically and internationally. ABF is known for its integrated approach to logistics, combining multiple modes of transport to optimize delivery efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The company also engages in agricultural production and ingredients manufacturing through its subsidiaries, contributing to its diversified business model. Governance and operational strategies focus on sustainability and innovation to meet evolving market demands and regulatory requirements. ABF's organizational structure supports its global footprint, enabling it to adapt to regional market conditions while maintaining standardized service quality. The company has established a reputation for reliability and comprehensive logistics solutions within the transport and supply chain sectors.

ABF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with ABF priced at £19.17. The intraday range extends from £18.92 to £19.25, with a daily movement of +1.5401%.

FAQ: ABF (ABF)

What is the current price of ABF stock?

The price is currently £19.17.

Does ABF pay dividends?

ABF pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ABF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ABF operates in the UAE through a subsidiary based in Abu Dhabi.

What is ABF best known for?

The company is most famous for its diversified food production and retail businesses.

What assets are typically shown together with ABF?

Commonly shown alongside ABF: Tencent, Bathurst Resources Limited, Monro Inc