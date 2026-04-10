Trade Airbus - AIRfr CFD

What is Airbus (AIRfr)?

Airbus SE is a European multinational aerospace corporation known for designing, manufacturing, and delivering civil and military aerospace products worldwide. The company operates through several divisions, including commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space, and aircraft maintenance. Airbus is recognized as one of the largest aircraft manufacturers globally, producing a wide range of commercial airliners that serve airlines and passengers across various regions. Its defense and space division develops military aircraft, satellites, and related systems, contributing to national security and space exploration efforts. The helicopter division offers a variety of rotorcraft for civil and military applications. Airbus emphasizes innovation and sustainability in aerospace technology, focusing on fuel efficiency and environmental impact reduction. The company maintains a global presence with production facilities, research centers, and customer support operations distributed across multiple countries. Airbus collaborates with numerous suppliers and partners to support its complex manufacturing processes and technological advancements in the aerospace sector.

Airbus Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements with Airbus trading at €170.05. It has experienced a trading range between €169.07 and €172.48, with a percent change of -0.2999% for the day.

FAQ: Airbus (AIRfr)

What is the current price of AIRfr stock?

The current price stands at €170.05.

Does AIRfr pay dividends?

Airbus pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AIRfr have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Airbus has an official regional office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in the UAE.

What is AIRfr best known for?

Airbus is most famous for manufacturing commercial aircraft and aerospace technology.

What assets are typically shown together with AIRfr?

Commonly shown alongside AIRfr: Beacon Financial Corp, Gogo Inc., Legal & General Group PLC