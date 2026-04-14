Trade Accenture - ACN CFD

What is Accenture (ACN)?

Accenture is a global professional services company specializing in consulting, technology services, and outsourcing. It operates across multiple industries, providing strategy, digital, technology, and operations services to clients worldwide. The company is known for integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity into its solutions. Accenture collaborates with businesses to improve performance and foster innovation, leveraging its extensive industry expertise and global delivery network. Its organizational structure supports a wide range of services including management consulting, systems integration, and application development. The company serves clients in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, communications, and consumer goods. Accenture emphasizes sustainability and corporate responsibility in its operations and client engagements. It maintains a presence in numerous countries, reflecting its commitment to global reach and local market knowledge.

Accenture Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Accenture currently at $190.11. During the session, it has moved between $189.11 and $194.23, with a daily change of -1.0634%.

FAQ: Accenture (ACN)

What is the current price of ACN stock?

Accenture's current stock price is $190.11.

Does ACN pay dividends?

Accenture pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does ACN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Accenture has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ACN best known for?

Accenture is most famous for its global management consulting and professional services.

What assets are typically shown together with ACN?

Commonly shown alongside ACN: Sumitomo Corporation, Challenger Limited, ProShares Ultra SmallCap600